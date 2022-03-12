Grab a jab before you meet up with Granny

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 12th March 2022 08:52

“Grab a jab before you meet up with Granny” is this week’s message from Northamptonshire’s interim Directors of Public Health as a further 3,486 residents test positive



In two weeks’ time families will be meeting up in restaurants, pubs and homes all over Northamptonshire with loved ones to celebrate Mothering Sunday. However, with COVID-19 still in circulation it’s vitally important that we do what we can to protect those we love.



As the COVID-19 vaccination takes around two weeks to take effect this

weekend (or early next week) is the ideal time to get a COVID-19 jab for you or your youngsters if you’ve been putting it off getting it.



The school vaccination programme has been running since September, with second jabs offered since January. However, we are aware that some youngsters have missed out on their jabs.



If your youngster is aged 12-15 and hasn’t yet had their first, or missed out on their second, dose of the vaccination why not pop in to one of the many vaccination sites across the county? These are drop ins, so there’s no need to book ahead.



Vaccinating children can help stop the spread of COVID-19 to other people so it’s important to make it a priority if they’re meeting up with their grandparents in a couple of weeks.



Sally Burns, Interim Director of Public Health for West Northamptonshire Council says:



“It’s really important to get youngsters vaccinated even if they have already had COVID-19 as we’re seeing more re-infections in this age group than others which often then translates into household transmission.



“This age group has to wait twelve weeks (84 days) after infection with COVID-19 so its possible they have missed out on the opportunity to have their jabs at school. Our drop in sites provide the quickest and easiest way to get them vaccinated, and several are open this weekend.



“Children do not need to be registered with a GP or have an NHS number to be vaccinated.”



John Ashton, Interim Director of Public Health for North Northamptonshire Council says:



“I’d like to urge anyone who has been contacted previously but has not yet booked their vaccination to please do so. You’re still eligible and can book online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination, call 119, or go along to a drop in session as soon as possible.



“Maybe you had one vaccination and then didn’t have a second, or haven’t yet had a booster, the doors are still very much open for you to do so.”



“COVID-19 remains a dangerous disease, particularly if you haven’t been fully vaccinated. Vaccination remains our best line of defence against it.”



Vaccination Drop in Sites



East Northamptonshire

Nene Valley Surgery - Green Lane, Thrapston, NN14 4QL

Friday 11 March - 9am to 12:30pm & 2pm to 6pm

12+



Kettering

Crescents Community Centre, Laburnum Crescent, Kettering, NN16 9PH

Sunday 13 March to Sunday 20 March daily - 9am to 6pm

​12+



Northampton

Kings Heath Vaccination Centre, North Oval, Northampton, NN5 7LN

Tuesday 15 March - 10am to 2pm

​12+

​Ramgarhia Sikh Temple, Cromwell Street, Northampton, NN1 2TE

Sunday 13 March - 2pm to 6pm

​16+

​Regent Pharmacy, 10-11 Regent Square, Northampton, NN1 2NQ

Friday 11 March - 10am to 6pm

Monday 14 March - 10am to 6pm

Tuesday 15 March - 10am to 6pm

​16+

​St Michael and All Angels' Church, Perry Street, Northampton, NN1 4HL

Friday 11 March - 9am to 6pm

Saturday 12 March - 9am to 6pm

​12+

​Unidrugs Pharmacy, Camp Hill Local Centre, Hunsbury Hill Road, Northampton, NN4 9UW

Saturday 12 March - 9:30am to 12pm

​12+

​West Chemist, Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton, NN2 7HG

Friday 11 March - 10am to 4pm

Saturday 12 March - 10am to 3pm

Monday 14 March - 10am to 4pm

Tuesday 15 March - 10am to 4pm

​12+

​Whitefields Surgery - Hunsbury Hill Road, Camp Hill, Northampton, NN4 9UW

​Sunday 13 March - 9am to 12:30pm

​12+



Pravasi Mandal Centre (Regent Pharmacy), 65 Elsden Road, Wellingborough, NN8 1QD

Tuesday 15 March - 9:15am to 6pm

​16+ ​

​St Mark's Church, 124 Queensway, Wellingborough, NN8 3SD

Friday 11 March - 9am to 6pm

Saturday 12 March - 9am to 6pm

​12+



Corby

Oakley Pharmacy - Charter Court, Oakley Vale, Corby, NN18 8QT

Friday 11 March - 9:30am to 5:30pm

16+

​The Raven Hotel - 63 Rockingham Road, Corby, NN17 1AG

Monday 14 March - 10am to 6pm

16+



Drop-in sessions available around the county without an appointment can be found online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. Please check eligibility criteria before attending a drop-in session.

FACT CHECK:

This weeks’ data surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 28 February to 6 March 2022, shows:

· 3,486 residents tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Of this number, 369 were reinfection cases. ‘Reinfections’ are a new measurement now appearing in the county’s weekly data surveillance report and are defined as, ‘an infection of COVID- 19 from any of the variants after 90 days from the date of the last positive test.’

· Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population is 389.2 which is statistically significantly higher than the national average (332.1).

· The highest rates locally are Northampton (427.4) and Kettering (412.7).

· West Northamptonshire’s rate per 100,000 population is 417.0 similar to the Northamptonshire average but significantly higher than the national average.

· North Northamptonshire’s rate per 100,000 population is 357.0, similar to the Northamptonshire average but significantly higher than the national average.

· Five people died in Northamptonshire within 28 days of a positive test.

· Overall, more women than men tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

· The age group with the most positive cases was 30-39.

· 10-19-year-olds had the most reinfections, likely due to school environments.

