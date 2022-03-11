  • Bookmark this page

Continued learning for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team in Bahrain

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 11th March 2022 21:56

The morning session on day two in Bahrain saw George complete a race distance and test the long-run performance of the W13, after some early rake-running and aero data collection. With the wind swirling and dusk falling, Lewis worked through various set-up items and completed a single lap tyre test programme in the second session of the day.

Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director: 
A packed day with a mix of work on low and high fuel as we continue to learn about the car and tyres. We're exploring a range of setup options to try and improve the bouncing - we have some directions that are able to improve this but finding the right balance between the bouncing and performance is clearly the challenge. We've got a similar programme planned for tomorrow, but Lewis will do the higher fuel work and George the low fuel. We still have lots of work ahead of us but the car has been running reliably which has helped us get good mileage in and run our programme.


 

Date:Friday, 11 March 2022 
Drivers:George Russell (AM), Lewis Hamilton (PM) 
Circuit:Bahrain International Circuit 
Circuit Length:5.412km 
Laps Completed:George 67, Lewis 47, Total 114 
Distance Covered:George 362.604km, Lewis 254.364km, Total 616.968km 
Best Lap Time:George 1:38.585 (Prototype) Lewis 1:34.141 (C5) 

 

 

