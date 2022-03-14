Hybrid motorcycles lead the way with sustainable policing for Northamptonshire Police

Author: Northants Police Published: 14th March 2022 08:51

Innovative petrol-electric hybrid motorcycles are set to revolutionise Northamptonshire Police’s fleet of vehicles following an initial pilot scheme.

Working in collaboration with British-based business White Motorcycle Concepts (WMC), the WMC300FR motorcycle is designed for first responders and aims to bring the emergency services in line with national objectives to introduce a green industrial revolution.

The three-wheeled bike has been under development for three years with a focus on drag reduction aerodynamics. This, paired with the latest hybrid technology, is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 50 per cent compared with a comparable non-hybrid model.

Whilst these bikes are not currently operational on the streets of the county, Northamptonshire Police is on track to introduce an initial eight motorcycles by the end of this year, with a significant number of emergency services from across the UK already showing an interest in uplifting their fleet with the motorcycles.

As Northamptonshire Police’s Motorcycle Co-ordinator, PC Chris Tall has been road testing the bikes and working closing with White Motorcycle Concepts on the bike’s suitability for policing the streets.

PC Tall said: “One of the key objectives for neighbourhood policing within the county is to increase accessibility and visibility within our communities, which this motorbike perfectly achieves. It is striking, easily identifiable as a police vehicle, and will enable our neighbourhood officers to access more of our harder-to-reach communities.

“Having been designed with three wheels, these motorcycles are also able to be driven on a standard car licence – which will provide huge time and financial savings without the need to train our officers, as we do for our existing high-powered bikes.

Superintendent Kevin Mulligan added: “Here in Northamptonshire, we are lucky to have a Chief Constable and Police and Crime Commissioner who are both fully committed to getting our fleet ahead of the curve when it comes to alternatively powered vehicles. In 2030, all new vehicles will have to be powered by more sustainable means, so it makes sense for us to invest now.

“Charging infrastructure and the current electric supply into our estate is still in development as we start moving towards alternatively power sourced vehicles. These bikes have been designed with this in mind, relying on virtually no infrastructure compared to plug-in electric or hybrid vehicles.

“Our county location gives us access to some of the world’s finest innovators when it comes to vehicles and technology. We have had several manufacturers loan us electric vehicles and these have been used across all areas of the force from roads policing, neighbourhood, and response teams.

“It certainly is an exciting time for the introduction of more sustainable vehicles within our fleet, and I’d suggest everyone keeps an eye on Northamptonshire Police as we seek to lead the way as innovators in this field.”

These motorcycles were demonstrated as part of the BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow on March 8, 2022.

