Recycling centre set to reopen following refurbishment

Author: Ian OPray Published: 14th March 2022 10:45

Farthinghoe’s popular reuse and recycling centre is set to reopen under new management this weekend.

 

The facility, off the A422 Banbury Road, between Brackley and Middleton Cheney, will open its doors at 9am on Saturday 19 March 2022 following refurbishment by West Northamptonshire Council.

 

Run by Northamptonshire-based Ace Reuse Recycling, the centre will open five days a week in line with other household waste and recycling centres across the county. Its closure days will be Wednesday and Thursday - traditionally the centre’s quietest days.

 

Ace Reuse Recycling, which operates a number of successful reuse shops across the county, will be improving the centre’s shop with new racking and card payment facilities.

 

Open from 9am to 5pm, the site will continue to accept the same range of materials for recycling and reuse as previously.

 

The Council took swift action to secure the future of the centre back in January, when the former operator decided to retire. 

 

Its closure during February allowed time to appoint the new operator and carry out refurbishment work including improving surfaces, fixing perimeter fencing and replacing signage.

The contract with the new operator runs to 2025, aligning it with the operating contract for the other Household Waste and Recycling Centres across West Northants, and allowing for a wider review of how best to operate them from that date.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Highways, Transport and Waste on West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We’re delighted to be reopen this excellent facility, which recycles more than 800 tonnes of material each year as well as offering a really popular reuse shop selling a range of items, including furniture, books and toys.  

“The previous operator did a fantastic job of running the centre, and Ace Reuse Recycling are set to improve its offering still further. Having the contract run until 2025 also offers us a great opportunity to look at how we can further improve all of our household waste recycling centres for the benefit of residents across West Northamptonshire.”

