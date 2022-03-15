  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Riverford Organic Vegetables

All new Foodie Fest treats at the Best of British at the Classic

Author: Deborah Tee Published: 15th March 2022 12:08
Having moved to a bumper new Bank Holiday fixture at the end of summer, this year’s expanded edition of The Classic (26-28 August 2022) will offer visitors more mouth-watering family entertainment than ever before – with a tasty ‘Foodie Fest’ being the latest addition to the Silverstone bill.
 
While the world’s biggest grids of iconic racing cars from all of motorsport’s golden eras have forever been the very heartbeat of The Classic, the festival has always catered for all ages with fun fairs, live music concerts and a feast of other attractions all included in the ticket price.
 
As well as offering an enticing new indulgence at The Classic, the new Foodie Fest will be a key ingredient under the festival’s ‘Best of British’ banner. Working with Made in Northamptonshire it will bring to life an artisan market showcasing the very best of locally-sourced fare.
 
Foodie Fest brings family and friends together, serving-up a wide range of festival foods, plus there will be cooking demonstrations and Q&A sessions with celebrity chefs on the Silverstone Kitchen Live stage (to be announced soon!) and a bookable option to join drinks masterclasses in the Tasting Tent, where festival-goers will be able to sample some of their favourite tipples.
 
“We are maximising our exciting new Bank Holiday date to welcome even more families to The Classic and the addition of ‘Foodie Fest’ dishes up yet another attraction for everyone to savour,” commented Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events. “It’s hard to imagine a better recipe than great food, great cars and great fun with a healthy amount of nostalgia as we celebrate the very Best of British!”   
 
Providing exceptionally good value, all tickets for The Classic include access to Foodie Fest as well as both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstand seating, all three nights of live music plus the vast majority of the fabulous family entertainment and attractions on offer – all being enhanced for the Bank Holiday in 2022.   
 
For those booking now, three-day tickets are currently available from just £129 with adult daily admission starting from £54. Camping and VIP hospitality are also available and there is an opportunity for all ticket purchasers to make a welcome donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK, The Classic’s official charity partner. 
 
Full details of tickets for The Classic 2022 at Silverstone can be found at: www.silverstone.co.uk/events/the-classic.
 
Comments

