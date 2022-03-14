Subscriptions for West Northants garden waste service

Residents across West Northamptonshire are being reminded they can sign up for the forthcoming year of optional, chargeable garden waste collections which begin next month.

The annual subscription charge for the fortnightly service from 4 April 2022 to the end of March 2023 is £42 per bin and can be paid online via debit or credit card at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/gardenwaste

Residents unable to go online can subscribe to the service by phoning the council on 0300 126 7000.

They can sign up any time and once payment is processed, will receive their new 2022/23 garden waste permit for sticking onto their bin so it will be collected.

Residents who do not wish to sign up to the service have the option of home composting, with the chance to buy a discounted composter bin for £10 at www.getcomposting.com by typing in their postcode. They can also recycle garden waste at any of the Council’s household waste recycling centres.

The garden waste subscription service has been running successfully in the Northampton and Daventry areas for some time, but is new to households in the South Northants area. If they decide not to sign up to the service then households in South Northants will receive their final garden waste collections during the weeks of 21 and 28 March. After the service launch, further details will be available on returning their unused garden waste bins, should they wish to do so.

A detailed list of FAQs, tailored to households living in each area of West Northants, is also available on the Council’s website at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/bins-recycling-and-street-cleaning/garden-waste-collection-faqs

Councillor Phil Larratt, the Council’s Portfolio Holder for Climate, Transport, Highways and Waste, said: “I would encourage residents to remember to subscribe if they wish to receive garden waste collections for the year ahead. The quickest and most popular way to sign up is on our website using a debit or credit card, but if they can’t access the internet or don’t feel confident to do so then they can also phone us on our main number or pop along to our offices where we’ll be happy to guide them through the process.

“Due to large demand there are times that the website and phone lines can be particularly busy, but there’s still plenty of time to subscribe so I would encourage residents to try again later if this happens.

“Extending the service across the whole of West Northamptonshire is a further step towards ensuring that all of our residents receive fair and equal services no matter where they live. We realise this is a change for our South Northants area residents, but we are doing everything we can to make the transition as smooth as possible.”

More information can be found at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/gardenwaste