Key 2022 dates for lettings landlords and agents

Author: Craig Bees Published: 15th March 2022 21:02

New rules for landlords this year

With a raft of new government legislation coming into effect next month, signalling the

end of the temporary Covid-adjusted right to rent checks to Making Tax Digital for VAT returns, landlords are going to need letting agents' guidance more than ever this year, when it comes to compliance.

And al

though there are fewer Covid-related deadlines on the horizon, there's still plenty going on in lettings legislation as r ight to rent checks will return to normal, and landlords and agents alike will need to start digitising their systems for Making Tax Digital.

There’s also the pressing issue of the evolving energy crisis and plans to increase minimum energy efficiency standards as well as preparing for the Renters' Reform Bill white paper, which is expected to land soon.

The key dates to note are:

April 1: Energy price cap rise of 54%, affecting over 75% of households

E

stimated that there will be an average £693 increase in energy bills (to £1,971) making it important that estate and letting agents

You should also be prepared to support them with

about the

, such as the free downloadable FAQ templates for your

.

1 April 2022: Making Tax Digital for VAT (UK)

As part of the government's plans to make HMRC "one of the most digitally advanced tax administrations in the world", all agencies or landlords registered for VAT will need to sign up to

, and keep digital VAT records and use software packages to submit their VAT returns from April 2022.

6 April 2022: Right to rent rules change (new digital process)

The government has announced that the

from 6 April 2022 to allow the use of certified Identification Document Validation Technology (IDVT) providers to check the right to rent - both ID and eligibility checks - of British and Irish citizens on behalf of landlords and their agents.

6 April 2022: Biometric Residence Card

Permit holders will need to use the right to rent online checking service (England) while landlords and agents in England will no longer be able to check biometric residence cards or permits manually. Your applicants will need to prove their right to rent with a share code which you can then check via the online checking service.

If you need any support or advice on this why not try our managed service where all of this legislation is dealt with for you? We have over 30 years’ experience in the Towcester area of helping landlords and our reputation is second to none.

Contact Vanessa Marriott or Craig Bees on 01327 359164. We look forward to hearing from you.

Until next time,

Craig Bees

