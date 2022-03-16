Celebrate Mother’s Day at Whittlebury Park

16th March 2022

Whittlebury Park hotel and spa resort in Northamptonshire has introduced a special Mother’s Day lunch, perfect to treat your mum and celebrate with friends and family. Priced at £35 per adult, the limited-edition three-course Mother’s Day carvery lunch will be served in the hotel’s elegant and light-filled atrium.

Choose from starters such as grilled asparagus with prosciutto ham, poached hen’s egg and hollandaise sauce; or smoked chicken and mushroom terrine with crunchy green bean salad and rapeseed dressing. Follow with a choice of meats and sides from the carvery such as slow roast rump of beef and Yorkshire pudding; or marmalade glazed gammon, honey and mustard dressing, and finish with a choice of indulgent deserts such as Eton mess sundae or warm treacle tart.

With a range of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options available for each course, as well as an à la carte menu, there is something for everyone.

In addition to the Mother’s Day lunch, you can also celebrate Mother’s Day at Whittlebury Park with its selection of spa days and stays, afternoon tea, or a special meal at the hotel’s 3 AA Rosette restaurant, Murrays.

For more information please see: https://www.whittlebury.com/leisure/mothersday

