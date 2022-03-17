Northamptonshire residents who have had COVID-19 vaccinations abroad can now have NHS records updated

Author: NHS Trust Published: 17th March 2022 08:54

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “It’s brilliant news that people can now easily update their NHS records to include any COVID-19 vaccinations they’ve had outside of the country. I am urging all those who have had vaccinations overseas to come forward and get your records updated as soon as you can.

An Overseas Vaccination Validation Service has launched at Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park.

This service enables people to book appointments to show evidence for any coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations they’ve had outside of England. This is so the NHS can securely update vaccination records, which in turn can enable people to get an NHS Covid Pass.

The service is open to anyone over the age of 16 who has received vaccinations in another country. Appointments can be booked via the national booking service, and more information – including which vaccination types are covered by the service – can be found at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination .

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “It’s brilliant news that people can now easily update their NHS records to include any COVID-19 vaccinations they’ve had outside of the country. I am urging all those who have had vaccinations overseas to come forward and get your records updated as soon as you can.

“Please do note, it is really important to visit the NHS website prior to booking, to find out which vaccines are recognised and how you can use this service. We are very excited about this new service and want to make sure we can get as many records updated efficiently as possible.

“As we all move forward and learn to live with COVID-19, it’s crucial we are aware of everyone that’s been vaccinated so far so we can continue on our path to some sort of normality. The top priority is to make sure everyone eligible for a vaccine has had their jab.”

The Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre is located in Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, NN3 6BJ, and is also open for bookings for COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone over the age of 12 for first and second doses, boosters for those over 16 years of age, and third primary doses for those eligible.

It is one of many vaccination sites open across the county for appointments, drop-ins, or both – including in Corby, Kettering, Northampton, Brackley and Wellingborough. Please check eligibility criteria before attending a drop-in session. All the details can be found at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.

This week the county’s Mobile Vaccination Service, which has been visiting locations across Northamptonshire, will be at Crescent Community Centre, Laburnum Crescent in Kettering, every day until Sunday 20 March, 9am to 6pm. This site is open for boosters for anyone aged 16 years and above who had their second dose at least three months ago. First and second doses for anyone aged 12 or over, and third primary doses (if eligible) are also available. No prior booking is necessary.

Chris continues: “So far the Northamptonshire COVID-19 vaccination programme has delivered over 1.52 million vaccinations across the county**. Thank-you so much to everyone that’s been involved and to everyone that has had their jabs so far. Please continue to come forward for the jabs you’re eligible for – whether that’s a first, second dose or booster. It’s not too late and every single vaccination helps us all move a step forward towards brighter days.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.