Author: Rachel Robinson Published: 16th March 2022 14:54

Towcester Choral Society Easter Concert

Towcester Choral Society Easter Concert: Fauré’s sublime and beautifully melodic Requiem, and shorter works by Byrd, Howells, Mendelssohn and Bach. There will also be instrumental works by Mozart and Schubert featuring members of the Brackley Chamber Music Club.

Saturday 9th April 2022 at St Lawrence Church, Towcester at 7.30 pm

Interval refreshments and a programme are included in the ticket price of £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 15s.

There are a limited number of tickets available and they can be ordered by emailing tickets@towcesterchoralsociety.org.uk, or by calling 01908 542815.



