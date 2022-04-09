  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Testimonials

"By the way, it is great, being across the ocean, to be able to feel like I am dropping in for a look around Towcester, especially when pictures of places I have visited appear. When my family last liv..." more
- Phil Lord, NYC
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Towcester Choral Society Easter Concert:

Author: Rachel Robinson Published: 16th March 2022 14:54

Towcester Choral Society Easter ConcertTowcester Choral Society Easter Concert

Towcester Choral Society Easter Concert: Fauré’s sublime and beautifully melodic Requiem, and shorter works by Byrd, Howells, Mendelssohn and Bach. There will also be instrumental works by Mozart and Schubert featuring members of the Brackley Chamber Music Club.

Saturday 9th April 2022 at St Lawrence Church, Towcester at 7.30 pm

Interval refreshments and a programme are included in the ticket price of £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 15s.

There are a limited number of tickets available and they can be ordered by emailing tickets@towcesterchoralsociety.org.uk, or by calling 01908 542815.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies