Remain ‘COVID-cautious

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 18th March 2022 15:33

“Remain ‘COVID-cautious’ in your daily lives as infections are on the rise once again.” That’s the message from Northamptonshire’s interim Directors of Public Health as a further 5,300 residents test positive.





As numbers go up by 51% this week, Public Health officials locally are reiterating current Government guidance in a bid to reduce the risk of catching and passing on COVID-19 by encouraging residents to:

· Get vaccinated

· Let fresh air in if meeting indoors, or meeting outside

· Wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces, especially where you come into contact with people you do not usually meet, when rates of transmission are high

· Try to stay at home if you are unwell

· Take a test if you have COVID-19 symptoms, and staying at home and avoiding contact with other people if you test positive

· Wash your hands and following advice to ‘Catch it, Bin it, Kill it.’

Also, while there is no longer a legal requirement for people with coronavirus (COVID-19) infection to self-isolate, if you have any of the main symptoms or a positive test result, the local and national public health advice is to stay at home and avoid contact with other people.



Sally Burns, Interim Director of Public Health for West Northamptonshire Council says:



“With COVID-19 still in circulation it’s vitally important that we do what we can to protect ourselves and those we around us. This week’s rates are clear evidence that the pandemic has not ended. Let's all stay COVID cautious and keep looking out for one another.

"We are encouraging people in our community to get their lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, practise good hand hygiene and to stay at home and avoid contact with other people if you have any of the main symptoms of COVID-19 or have tested positive. All this helps reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 on to others.”



John Ashton, Interim Director of Public Health for North Northamptonshire Council, says:



“The rising case rates over recent weeks and particularly this week at 51%, are an important reminder that, although legal restrictions have ended, COVID-19 has not gone away.

"I urge people to remain cautious in their day to day lives and to get vaccinated and have the booster or fourth dose when invited. To book an appointment, those eligible should visit the NHS website at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccine or call 119. Alternatively, people can visit a local drop-in clinic – visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.

“Employers can also help by promoting ventilation, facilitating outdoor or well-spaced working areas, encouraging the use of face coverings, and supporting sick staff to stay at home.”







FACT CHECK:

This weeks’ data surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 07 - 13 March 2022, shows:

· 5,300 residents tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Of this number, 586 were reinfection cases. Last week’s number was 3,486 with 369 reinfection cases. ‘Reinfections’ are a new measurement now appearing in the county’s weekly data surveillance report and are defined as, ‘an infection of COVID- 19 from any of the variants after 90 days from the date of the last positive test.’

· Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population is 607.1 – up from last’ week’s number of 389.2. The county’s average is statistically significantly higher than the national average 544.6 which is also up on last’ week’s which was 332.1.

· The highest rates locally are South Northamptonshire (731.3) and Kettering (653.4)

· North Northamptonshire’s rate per 100,000 population is 584.7, similar to the Northamptonshire average but significantly higher than the national average.

· West Northamptonshire’s rate per 100,000 population is 626.3, similar to the Northamptonshire average but significantly higher than the national average.

· 11 people died in Northamptonshire within 28 days of a positive test, an increase from last week.

· Overall, more women than men tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

· The age group with the most positive cases was 30-39.

· 30–39-year-old women are the group with the most reinfections, followed by 40–49-year-old women.

· The latest data shows a total of 95 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 15th March 2022, which is a 6% increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in the previous week (90 on 8th March 2022).

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.