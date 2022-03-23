Celebrating English Tourism Week in West Northamptonshire

People are being encouraged to explore some of West Northamptonshire’s fabulous attractions during English Tourism Week (and all year round).

Running through to this Sunday, 27 March 2022, the national campaign aims to celebrate England’s vibrant, exciting tourism sector.

The theme for this year’s English Tourism Week is ‘You’re Welcome’, and West Northamptonshire Council is encouraging visitors and residents alike to experience all it has to offer.

From historic homes and landmarks, to parks and gardens, museums, galleries and theatres, and award-winning restaurants, West Northamptonshire offers a fantastic variety of attractions for everyone to explore.

The Council is showcasing a selection of those attractions on its social media channels this week, and is also urging people to visit the Culture and Tourism pages on its website for a host of ideas for great days out.

Councillor Adam Brown, West Northamptonshire Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “The aim of English Tourism Week is to send a message that our tourism industry is ready to welcome visitors and provide an outstanding experience.

“That is certainly true of West Northamptonshire, so we want to take this opportunity to promote this our area as a wonderful place to stay and visit, and I would encourage people to come and explore what we have to offer. This area is a hidden gem of a staycation destination in the country and you’re welcome here all year round. It’s important to always think local and support local businesses.”



People can follow the Council’s Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter channels for more ideas, and show their support for their favourite local attractions using the hashtag #EnglishTourismWeek22. Please tag the Council @westnorthants in your posts so we can share them.

People are also encouraged to send photos of their favourite local attractions to economy@westnorthants.gov.uk, so that we can share them with others on social media.