Local News Mercedes preview Jeddah Author: Bradley Lord Published: 24th March 2022 06:13 Formula One heads to Jeddah for Round 2 of the season, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas preview the weekend. Toto Talks Saudi Arabia

The new F1 season started in dramatic fashion. There were some great, feel-good stories up and down the field at the first race and Ferrari did a strong job to claim a 1-2 finish.



For us, we made a step forward in terms of performance compared to the pre-season tests but were clearly third quickest behind Ferrari and Red Bull. We know the W13 has potential, and we need to continue learning, find out how to unlock it, and maximise our opportunities for points in the meantime.



Lewis did a fantastic job to claim P3 and George drove a strong and mature race, making up places to finish P4. We scored the maximum points we could and more than we were expecting to. That's partly down to others' misfortune but reliability has always been a crucial factor in Formula One.



Now we head to Jeddah and a very different track; fast, twisty and much of the lap taken at full throttle. We were there just a few months ago for the first Formula One race in Saudi Arabia, and with a new car and new tyres that we're still learning how to get the most from, it will be a steep learning curve. That's a challenge we're looking forward to!





Fact File: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix track is located on the Corniche, a waterfront area in Jeddah next to the Red Sea. The waterfront location presents similar challenges to Abu Dhabi with sand blowing onto the track and changes in wind direction from day to night.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit has the most corners of any track on the F1 calendar with 27: 16 left-handers and 11 right-handers. This does make it more challenging for the team and drivers to get up to speed during the practice sessions.

The Saudi Arabian GP venue is the second-longest track in F1 at 6.174 km. Spa-Francorchamps is the only track that is longer (7.004 km). This means energy management is tricky and puts more focus on the MGU-H and hybrid system performance.

As we saw in 2021, Jeddah has a higher risk of Safety Cars compared to other tracks because of its street track nature, with incidents taking longer to clear and fast corners causing bigger incidents, while a longer track means there is more potential for mistakes. There have been some changes made for 2022, to increase run-off areas and improve safety.

Ahead of the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah was billed as the 'fastest street circuit in the world' and that proved to be the case, with average speeds of around 250 km/h - higher than Baku, which isn't far off, but Jeddah is helped by having some corners that are taken flat-out or within DRS zones.

Drivers reach over 310 km/h three times on the long straights during Qualifying in Jeddah. With three DRS zones, too, it has one of the highest percentages of lap distance spent at full throttle, with 80%.

Turn 13 has a 12% gradient, with banked corners opening up more lines and helping to build momentum onto the next sweeping, fast section.

Turn 2 is the circuit's slowest corner, taken at around 85 km/h, while the quickest are the 315 km/h Turns 21 and 26 - both located on straights that include DRS zones.

By the time F1 cars hit the track in Saudi Arabia on Friday, it'll have been just 111 days (three months and 21 days) since they were last racing in Jeddah.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is a night race, so alongside lighting the buildings and bridges, there are expected to be over 600 light posts illuminating the track.

Last year's race in Saudi started at half past the hour, but this has now fallen back in line with other races, starting on the hour this year.

With 2021 being the first race at the Jeddah track, the surface of the circuit was very sandy and 'green' - meaning the track evolution was high and grip levels were increasing with every session. We expect this to be very similar this year.





Session Local Time (AST) Brackley (GMT) Stuttgart (CET) Practice 1 (Friday) 17:00-18:00 14:00-15:00 15:00-16:00 Practice 2 (Friday) 20:00-21:00 17:00-18:00 18:00-19:00 Practice 3 (Saturday) 17:00-18:00 14:00-15:00 15:00-16:00 Qualifying (Saturday) 20:00-21:00 17:00-18:00 18:00-19:00 Race (Sunday) 20:00-22:00 18:00-20:00 19:00-21:00





Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps DNF Mercedes 1 1 2 1 2 1 0 Hamilton 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 Russell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 MB Power 1 1 2 1 2 1 2





Laps Completed Distance Covered (km) Corners Taken Gear Changes PETRONAS Fuel Injections Mercedes 1,048 5,388 16,113 54,496 41,920,000 Hamilton 500 2,573 7,684 26,056 20,000,000 Russell 548 2,814 8,429 28,440 21,920,000 MB Power 3,610 95,358 55,551 171,004 144,400,000





Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps 1-2 Wins Front Row Lockouts Mercedes (All Time) 250 124 265 135 250 94 58 80 Mercedes (Since 2010) 238 115 248 127 230 85 53 78 Hamilton 289 103 183 103 173 59 N/A N/A Russell 61 0 1 0 2 1 N/A N/A MB Power 520 212 544 220 435 191 90 117



