Homes for Ukraine scheme co-ordination in Northants

Government in its efforts to help resettle refugees from Ukraine. West and North Northamptonshire Councils are supporting the

Some of the details are still being worked through but it has been confirmed that once refugees have been matched with host families, they can begin the visa application process.

The Government is carrying out the visa checks and once these are cleared, applicants will be given leave to travel to the UK.

Local authorities are being provided with £10,500 per person relocated to their area, from which they will be required to cover a number of things including:

Assessing the host properties

Carrying out Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks on hosts – enhanced checks will be required for homes which will be hosting children or vulnerable adults

Providing immediate financial assistance, potentially until access to benefits and work entitlement is arranged

Continuing to support the household over the first 12 months and help with access to services and integration into UK systems and processes.

Partner agencies are gearing up to help support on a number of other fronts such as access to health services, social care, and education.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said: “Our communities have an amazing track record in welcoming and supporting new people to the area, and this is no exception.

“I’m astounded by the kindness and generosity everyone is showing and I would urge people to think carefully about the commitment they are making in registering for the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

“Many of us can only imagine the huge toll the war in Ukraine will be taking on its people, many of whom have been displaced by fierce fighting.

“Everyone who relocates here will have immediate needs which have to be met, and many will also have long-term support requirements as a result of their experiences.

“We and our partners will do all we can to help refugees through this extremely traumatic and distressing time.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “We’ve all seen the images on the news of the devastation and chaos which is being wreaked on Ukraine, so it’s only right that we do what we can to support people seeking solace here in the UK.

“In times such as these the people of North Northants show tremendous generosity and kindness and the people from Ukraine will be made to feel very welcome.

“Of course, this resettlement will need to be done properly and in a co-ordinated way and that’s where we play a role in ensuring that both short-term requirements and long-term needs are met.”