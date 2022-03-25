Crowdfunding success for Towcester Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 25th March 2022 12:14

Launched on 17 February 2022, the campaign aimed to raise money to help 'Raise the Bar' at Towcester Mill's Tap Room, alongside a number of other projects. Launched on 17 February 2022, the campaign aimed to raise money to help 'Raise the Bar' at Towcester Mill's Tap Room, alongside a number of other projects.





Towcester Mill Brewery is "absolutely delighted" with the success of its crowdfunding campaign, having raised over £10,000 in 35 days.





Launched on 17 February 2022, the campaign aimed to raise money to help 'Raise the Bar' at Towcester Mill's Tap Room, alongside a number of other projects.





"We've been talking about moving the bar from its present location to the back end of the old Mill for years," explained director, John Evans. "That way, there'll be more room, less congestion and more opportunity to stock more drink for you all to enjoy! We're excited about how that will look as it will involve a redesign of the bar area, additional bottle coolers, better flooring, better lighting and more efficiency all round to maintain our high level of customer service."





And the Mill's not going to waste any time on getting on with the project. "We're now in the midst of making plans to start the refurbishment week commencing Monday 4 April 2022," added John. "There's quite a bit of work ahead of us but it will be so worth it. We will stay open throughout the refurbishment as we'll be making use of our additional bar in our Malt Room and of course there'll be seating on the second floor, first floor and in our beer garden if the weather stays fine!





John continued, "We want to say a massive thank you to all our 128 supporters. We really couldn't have done this without you and we are so very grateful for each and every pledge and donation. We'll be making contact with all those who pledged with further details of how and when the rewards can be claimed, so if that is you, then please do keep an eye out!"

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.