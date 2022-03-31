Andrea Leadsom MP is looking for a Constituency Assistant

Author: Laura Emily Dunn - Conservative Published: 28th March 2022 08:15

Andrea Leadsom MP is looking to recruit a Constituency Assistant, who will work alongside her constituency team in Towcester. The closing date for applications is the 31st March 2022.

The Constituency Assistant will provide support for her busy Constituency Office and the applicant will work alongside constituency staff to assist with the drafting of correspondence, record keeping, data management and filing.

She is looking for a highly motivated individual, able to balance day-to-day support for team members who will be working on specific projects. Proficiency with the Microsoft Office suite is a fundamental alongside an ability and willingness to learn new systems and provide high-quality administrative support.

This position is a fantastic opportunity to improve your understanding of how an MP’s office works and to gain relevant experience in providing excellent administrative support.

If you are interested in applying, please send an up-to-date copy of your CV and a covering letter explaining why you are a good fit for this position to luke.graystone@parliament.uk.

