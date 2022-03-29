Property prices hit new record high

Author: Craig Bees Published: 29th March 2022 08:49

Best ever spring to sell your home

The first days of warm spring sunshine have arrived in March, bringing with it the strongest start to this season’s home-selling market we have ever seen with the average asking price of a home across Britain hitting a new record high.

And the reason? A simple case of supply and demand with more people looking to buy than there are homes for sale, in fact this is the biggest ever recorded gap between the number of buyers and sellers for this time of year.

So, if you’re looking to move, this is the best-ever spring to put your home on the market.

The potential to achieve a record price for your home - average asking prices across Britain have risen by £5,760 in March, with the national average now reaching a record-high of £354,564, the largest rise seen at this time of year since 2004. It’s a hugely competitive market, with many estate agents reporting homes are receiving multiple offers from buyers, so if you weren’t ready to take advantage of last year’s rush, you now have another chance to get your home on the market while these conditions last. Strong chance you’ll have several buyers to choose from - there are now more than twice as many buyers as sellers, the biggest imbalance ever recorded at the start of the spring home-selling season. So you have a strong chance of being able to pick and choose between several suitable buyers. You’ve got the highest-ever chance of finding a buyer within the first week – with current deals being done at lightning speed. At the moment, one in five sales are being agreed within the first week of a home being listed on Rightmove, double the figure for the same period in the more normal market of 2019.

With sales being agreed within the first fortnight on almost half of the homes listed, this shows just how high buyer demand is, and how quickly you could be in a strong position to make an offer on your next home.

So, what does this mean if you’re looking to buy?

If you’re selling, you’ll probably also face the prospect of buying again in the same market. The good news is that we’re starting to see more sellers coming to market, bringing more choice of properties for sale. Having a buyer, subject to contract, puts you in a powerful position compared to other buyers who have yet to sell.

If you put yourself in the position of becoming a ‘power buyer’ you’re more likely to get the property that you want and be able to negotiate the best deal on price.

Bartram&Co have over 30 years experience of working exclusively in the Towcester area. If you are thinking of selling or buying call our office on (01327) 359164 or email Towcestersales@bartramandco.co.uk. We look forward to hearing from you.

