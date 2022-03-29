NN12

Local News UK's rarest cars return to the Classic Author: Deborah Tee Published: 29th March 2022 12:33 Display of 50 once unexceptional – and now scarce – everyday motors • Showcase in association with The Telegraph and MotorEasy • Now forgotten Consuls, Cortinas, Cavaliers, Chevettes… • Best of British motoring bastions from yesteryear • Bookings for the August bank holiday weekend must be made in advance



Not so long ago, huge packs of Cortinas, Sierras, Cavaliers and Avengers were all roaming our roads in numbers that didn’t warrant a second glance. But, despite being mass produced in period, these once unexceptional everyday mainstays have become real rarities today and much-loved icons of motoring past.



Their nostalgic cult status has been further fuelled by a regular feature in The Telegraph: ‘The UK’s Rarest Cars’, which was introduced back in 2018 and, since then, has generated a massive following. Bringing this series to life, its author – the historian Andrew Roberts – curated a special display of cars as featured in his editorial at The Classic last year.



Far from selecting one-off prototypes or multi-million pound limited edition hypercars, Roberts puts the spotlight on more familiar mainstream motors from bygone eras that are hardly ever seen on our roads today.



Some are enhanced ‘Limited Edition’ derivatives introduced by marketing teams to add extra lustre while others were far more popular in period but have become seriously scarce today.



Such was the display’s instant popularity that an even more comprehensive showcase of these highly-evocative past bastions is returning to stir ‘my dad used to have one of those’ memories at The Classic this coming August.



“Inspired by the amazingly warm response from the public to our line-up last summer, our 'UK's Rarest Cars' display is bigger and better for 2022,” confirmed Paul Hudson, Motoring Editor, Daily Telegraph. “This year we'll have 50 vehicles on all three days, with a selection of significant cars celebrating anniversaries alongside the usual eclectic mix of those that were once common sights but are now worryingly rare. Incredibly many of these so-called ‘ordinary’ cars are now more endangered than most Ferraris and Aston Martins.”



The enlarged display has been made possible thanks to MotorEasy, the one stop shop for improving the ownership lifecycle of motorists.



“MotorEasy is delighted to be involved in supporting this event, with so many fascinating cars from yesteryear. I’m sure that many of us have our own distant memories of driving many of these models that were remarkable in their day,” said Duncan McClure Fisher, CEO, MotorEasy.



Models already confirmed by Roberts include a host of past motoring mainstays as well as a few left-field curiosities. The former category includes the Austin Allegro, Fiats 127 and 128, Hillman Hunter, MG Metro, Vauxhall Chevette and Rover 2300 SD1 as well as a raft of Fords: Consul, Cortina, Escort and Sierra.



They will be joined by less recognisable – but no less intriguing – novelties such as the Fiat Argenta, Renault 17 and Citroën Ami Super Estate plus some now-rare Japanese cars.



“I have selected seldom-spotted models which evoke vivid memories and emotions,” explained Roberts. “Some are mass-market vehicles that buyers virtually took for granted; others are imported models with no clearly defined role in this country. There are also large saloons that fell prey to rust and/or banger racing. And each tells a story about British motoring history.”



To that end, all the cars showcased in the ‘The UK’s Rarest Cars presented by The Telegraph and MotorEasy’ collection will have their own tales told on individual display boards. Visitors with their own recollections will also be able to share their personal memories with the current owners of these often maligned and neglected motoring stalwarts.



As last year, the special display of memorable yet fast vanishing rep-mobiles will perfectly complement the hundreds and hundreds of legendary racing cars plus thousands and thousands of much cherished collectors’ cars all taking pride of position on and off the famous Silverstone Grand Prix circuit at The Classic. What’s more, they will add a further dimension to the festival’s 2022 theme: ‘The Best of British’.



For a long three-day weekend in high summer, Silverstone’s paddocks are packed with unrivalled multitudes of retro race cars all revving up to renew old rivalries. Meanwhile, the infield car displays have thousands upon thousands of treasured classic cars from yesteryear, many celebrating important model and marque milestones with record-breaking parades on the famous Grand Prix track.



Providing exceptionally good value, all tickets for The Classic include access to Foodie Fest as well as both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstand seating, all three nights of live music plus the vast majority of the fabulous family entertainment and attractions on offer – all being enhanced for the Bank Holiday in 2022.



For those booking now, three-day tickets are currently available from just £129 with adult daily admission starting from £54. Camping and VIP hospitality are also available and there is an opportunity for all ticket purchasers to make a welcome donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK, The Classic’s official charity partner.



