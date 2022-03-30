  • Bookmark this page

West Northants Council to provide over £1,000,000 support to help those most in need

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 30th March 2022 09:43
Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council said "We are all seeing our cost-of-living rise, but for some this can mean having to decide if they are going to eat or heat their home and have hot water or have electricity or gas to cook with.

 

West Northants Council will be providing those most in need with immediate financial help in the form of vouchers that can be redeemed against shopping costs in a range of supermarkets.
 
With the recent and ongoing rises in the cost of living, it is often the most vulnerable and disadvantaged that have the hardest choices to make, sometimes as stark as “heating” or “eating,"
 
Using a grant provided by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), West Northants Council will be providing a one-off payment in the form of vouchers.
 
All previous recipients of the Household Support Fund fuel voucher scheme which has operated from December 2021 will receive a payment of up to £80. All house owner/renter recipients of the Council Tax Reduction Scheme (CTR), both working and non- working and including pensioners, will receive a voucher payment of £50.
 
The vouchers can be redeemed against shopping costs at a range of supermarkets but must be redeemed by 30th April 2022. All eligible recipients will start to receive a notification together with the voucher(s) from 30th March 2022.
 
Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council said “We are all seeing our cost-of-living rise, but for some this can mean having to decide if they are going to eat or heat their home and have hot water or have electricity or gas to cook with.
 
“In total, we will be providing support to 20, 060 individuals. We are issuing these vouchers to those people who are most in need, hopefully helping to alleviate the financial pressures they are experiencing in meeting their increased fuel, heating and food bills.”
 
