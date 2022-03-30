Pledge your support for a more Sustainable West Northants

Residents and businesses are encouraged to make their own personal pledges on how they will do their bit to make West Northants a more sustainable place to live and work.

This week saw the launch of Sustainable West Northants – an ambitious new approach towards protecting and improving the local environment, economy and society for future generations.

The initiative, which is being spearheaded by West Northamptonshire Council and partners across the area, aims to ensure everyone is working towards the same objectives and targets for developing sustainability, which are being mapped against global goals set by the United Nations.

With local people playing a key role in future plans, residents and businesses across West Northants are asked to share their own steps and ideas to help make a difference by making a Sustainability Pledge, and inspire others to get involved.

They can make their sustainability pledges online at sustainable.westnorthants.gov.uk which will help the Council to measure efforts taking place across the area to protect and enhance West Northants.

The Council also this week unveiled three key Sustainability Pledges – its primary commitments alongside the beginnings of a bold new strategy for steering forward resources and actions – with more pledges expected to be developed in the future. They are to:

Net Zero the Council’s own emissions by 2030 and those of residents and businesses by 2045

Take a community leadership role for Sustainability in West Northants

Ensure all Council strategies and policies are aligned to and contribute to the delivery of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council said: “Being sustainable is all about living in a way that protects our natural resources, improves our environment, society and economy and provides opportunities for future generations.

“We’re embarking on a bold new approach to make West Northamptonshire a more sustainable place to live and work, but this will only happen if all individuals, businesses and organisations team up for change. Becoming more sustainable does not happen in isolation. If we work together, we will achieve together.

“We all act sustainably from time to time, whether walking to the shops, donating clothes or repairing instead of replacing something, and if we commit to making these actions and sharing our ideas, then we can really make a difference. I would encourage residents, businesses and other organisations to visit our website and pledge what they will be doing towards a more sustainable lifestyle, and inspire others to come on this journey too.”



WNC recently signed up to the UK100 Net Zero Pledge, focusing on tackling the climate emergency and reducing carbon emissions.

To make your sustainability pledge and find out more about how to get involved, visit sustainable.westnorthants.gov.uk