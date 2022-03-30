  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"Just to say a big thankyou for running a story on my songwriting programme :) have had some very positive feedback!"
- Actually Amy
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Pledge your support for a more Sustainable West Northants

Author: Ian OPray Published: 30th March 2022 09:09
WNC Council Leader Cllr Jonathan Nunn speaking at the Sustainable West Northants launch at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery this weekWNC Council Leader Cllr Jonathan Nunn speaking at the Sustainable West Northants launch at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery this week

 

Residents and businesses are encouraged to make their own personal pledges on how they will do their bit to make West Northants a more sustainable place to live and work. 

 

This week saw the launch of Sustainable West Northants – an ambitious new approach towards protecting and improving the local environment, economy and society for future generations. 

 

The initiative, which is being spearheaded by West Northamptonshire Council and partners across the area, aims to ensure everyone is working towards the same objectives and targets for developing sustainability, which are being mapped against global goals set by the United Nations. 

 

With local people playing a key role in future plans, residents and businesses across West Northants are asked to share their own steps and ideas to help make a difference by making a Sustainability Pledge, and inspire others to get involved. 

 

They can make their sustainability pledges online at sustainable.westnorthants.gov.uk which will help the Council to measure efforts taking place across the area to protect and enhance West Northants. 

 

The Council also this week unveiled three key Sustainability Pledges – its primary commitments alongside the beginnings of a bold new strategy for steering forward resources and actions – with more pledges expected to be developed in the future. They are to: 

  • Net Zero the Council’s own emissions by 2030 and those of residents and businesses by 2045 
  • Take a community leadership role for Sustainability in West Northants 
  • Ensure all Council strategies and policies are aligned to and contribute to the delivery of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. 

 

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council said: “Being sustainable is all about living in a way that protects our natural resources, improves our environment, society and economy and provides opportunities for future generations. 

 

“We’re embarking on a bold new approach to make West Northamptonshire a more sustainable place to live and work, but this will only happen if all individuals, businesses and organisations team up for change. Becoming more sustainable does not happen in isolation. If we work together, we will achieve together. 

 

“We all act sustainably from time to time, whether walking to the shops, donating clothes or repairing instead of replacing something, and if we commit to making these actions and sharing our ideas, then we can really make a difference. I would encourage residents, businesses and other organisations to visit our website and pledge what they will be doing towards a more sustainable lifestyle, and inspire others to come on this journey too.”
 

WNC recently signed up to the UK100 Net Zero Pledge, focusing on tackling the climate emergency and reducing carbon emissions. 

 

To make your sustainability pledge and find out more about how to get involved, visit sustainable.westnorthants.gov.uk   

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies