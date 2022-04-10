Communities across West Northamptonshire are being encouraged to get involved in the Great British Spring Clean, which runs until Sunday, 10 April 2022.

Litter picking kits, which include litter pickers, sacks and bag hoops are available to borrow from West Northamptonshire Council, along with a step-by-step guide to help plan a safe, effective and well-supported event.

Community litter picks have already kicked off in Daventry, with local residents and volunteers from the Town Council and the Tesco staff team cleaning up the Grange Estate and the town centre on Saturday 26 March.

Councillor Phil Larratt, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste, said: “The forthcoming Easter school break is an ideal time to get out and spring clean your neighbourhood, so please do get in touch with us if you would like to borrow a litter picking kit.

“We really appreciate the great work of volunteers who keep their communities clean and tidy and we want to do all we can to support their excellent work, as well as encourage other groups to join them.

“By working together and maintaining community spirit, we send a strong message that littering is not acceptable.”

Anyone wishing to borrow a litter picking kit can find out more information on the council’s website, or email litter.champions@westnorthants.gov.uk. All sacks of litter collected from public land will be picked up by the council.

In Northampton, the Town Centre BID has organised a tidy day on Monday, 4 April, when business owners will team up with volunteers and the Mayor of Northampton, to help clean up the town centre.

Mark Mullen, Northampton Town Centre BID operations manager, said: “We always want to make sure Northampton is looking its very best and The Great British Spring Clean is the perfect opportunity to get everyone involved and playing their part in a town centre tidy up.

“If everyone makes a concerted effort to dispose of their rubbish in the right way our town centres can stay looking their best.”

Daventry Town Council organise monthly community litter picks and the dates can be found on their website.



Litter picking volunteers are encouraged to post photos of themselves and the bags of litter they collect on social media and tag in the council @WestNorthants, so their great work can be shared and celebrated.