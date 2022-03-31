NN12

>

News

>

Local News Council’s first birthday: a year of challenges and achievements Author: Ian OPray Published: 31st March 2022 09:29 West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is turning a year old this week, with bold first birthday resolutions for improving local services and communities in the years ahead. The unitary authority replaced the previous district, borough and county councils on 1 April last year and has since been making good progress on its fresh start to deliver better local public services across Daventry, Northampton and South Northants areas. Born from the biggest restructure of local government in Northamptonshire in over 40 years, the Council, having guided communities through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, now heads into its second year with a balanced budget and additional investment in services ahead. Future transformation plans are also taking shape, including progressing work to join up health and social care services and working collaboratively to help people live their best lives, work on our Anti-Poverty plans and skills agenda and an ambitious new approach to making West Northants a more sustainable and environmentally friendly place to live and work, to protect and improve the local environment, economy and society for future generations. Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Despite the significant challenges of shaping our new Council during a global pandemic, we are really proud of everything that’s been achieved in our first year, as well as the great spirit and resilience of our communities and their continued support along the way. “We’ve worked hard to shape a fresh vision for our area and have made good progress towards our priorities for making the West Northants a great place to live, work, visit and thrive. We know we’re still near the beginning of our journey and there’s much more work to be done. “We have recently launched our Big Conversation too as the next steps in our journey are not just about delivering against our existing corporate plan but making sure that we are addressing the things that matter most to residents and getting their input to what works and what needs to change. But we have had a great start to our life as a new Council and we’re committed to building on that for the benefit of residents and businesses in the year ahead.” What WNC has been doing during its first year Since last April the Council has delivered a broad range of services, projects and activities as part of its six top priorities for making the area a great place to live, work visit and thrive – here are just a few of the highlights: Priority: Improved Life Chances Supporting and guiding residents and businesses through theCOVID-19 pandemic

Continuing the improvement journey in children’s services as recognised by Ofsted

Progressing plans to join up health and social care services

Helping the most vulnerable including free school meals, funds to help households with food and energy bills, resettling Afghan families and beginning to co-ordinate the Government’s Ukraine response locally

Developing our Anti-Poverty Strategy with partner organisations and charities

Continuing to build high quality council homes

Council Tax reduction scheme and improving financial support for care leavers Allocating school places and proposals for a new secondary school Proposal for Moulton

Staging a range of events to celebrate our communities, equality and diversity – including the Male Role Model & Inspirational Women awards

Awareness and commemoration days and events – IDAHOBIT, Pride, Armed Forces Day, International Day of Disabilities and Black History Month

Developing the Armed Forces Covenant and establishing new armed forces hubs

New customer experience strategy to improve how residents access our services Priority: Green and Clean places Shaping our new sustainability goals - to net zero the Council’s own emissions by 2030 and those of residents and businesses by 2045

Retaining Green Flag awards for our high-quality parks

Improving Towcester Watermeadows and encouraging community tree planting

£6.2m community flood protection scheme

Installing new electric charge points across West Northants

Crackdowns and prosecutions on environmental offenders, from fly-tipping and food safety to Trading Standards

New litter charter and community litter-picking initiatives

Grants for landowners to tackle fly tipping

Priority: Economic Development Submitting a bid for city status for Northampton

Securing £37m funding for regenerating Northampton town centre and Market Square

Delivering Daventry's new cinema complex

Redeveloping Brackley Library and delivering our award-winning ‘For the Love of Books’ reading challenge to over a thousand residents Consulting on shaping our Strategic Plan

Supporting businesses and start-ups with funding, advice and support Priority: Connected Communities Embarking on a major roads improvement programme

Making plans and funding bids to improve bus services

Extending Northampton's public e-scooter scheme

Shaping and progressing our future highways maintenance service and transport infrastructure Priority: Thriving villages and towns Providing accommodation and support for rough sleepers

Localising planning arrangements and simplified, more effective planning enforcement

Investing in a host of initiatives to make communities safer

Distributing grant funding for community and voluntary groups

Re-opening the refurbished and extended Northampton Museum and Art Gallery

Showcasing our heritage with open days and supporting the Go Northamptonshire destination campaign Redevelopment of Avenue campus into 170 new homes

Working with parishes on Neighbourhood development plans and conservation area appraisals Priority: Robust Resource Management Capping Council Tax rises at £99 per year

On target deliver our first year on budget, and setting a balanced budget for the year ahead and making robust plans to tackle financial challenges

Working to join up local services across the whole West Northants area, to make them better and more cost-effective Read more about the Council’s Vision, Corporate Plan and priorities on the website

Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.