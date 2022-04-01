NN12

Local News What's on at the Mill this month April 22 Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 1st April 2022 12:01 Ignacio Lopez will be headlining this month's Live Comedy Night at Towcester Mill Brewery Ignacio Lopez will be headlining this month's Live Comedy Night at Towcester Mill Brewery

Towcester Mill Brewery has plenty planned for the month of April 2022 - here's what it has lined up for you! Tuesday 5 April - Monthly Quiz Night with Ross

Thursday 14 April - Open Mic Night with Lewis

Friday 15 April - Live Music with Craig

Friday 22 April - Casino Royale Night £15pp

Thursday 28 April - Live Comedy Night with Ignacio Lopez (pictured) and Bennett Arron £15pp

Saturday 30 April - Alternative 80s Night in aid of the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal £10pp www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk - some events have free entry with no need to book and some are ticketed, so do check online. Details for all the Mill's events can be found on its Facebook page or online at- some events have free entry with no need to book and some are ticketed, so do check online.

There is also regular street food at the Mill this month, as follows: Tuesday 5 April - The Wood Oven

Every Thursday - The Flavour Trailer

Friday 8 and 22 April - Santina's Pizza

Saturday 30 April - The Flavour Trailer All the details for the street food vans can also be found online or on Facebook! Report this article as inappropriate