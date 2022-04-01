  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
What's on at the Mill this month April 22

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 1st April 2022 12:01
Ignacio Lopez will be headlining this month's Live Comedy Night at Towcester Mill BreweryIgnacio Lopez will be headlining this month's Live Comedy Night at Towcester Mill Brewery

Towcester Mill Brewery has plenty planned for the month of April 2022 - here's what it has lined up for you!
  • Tuesday 5 April - Monthly Quiz Night with Ross
  • Thursday 14 April - Open Mic Night with Lewis
  • Friday 15 April - Live Music with Craig
  • Friday 22 April - Casino Royale Night £15pp
  • Thursday 28 April - Live Comedy Night with Ignacio Lopez (pictured) and Bennett Arron £15pp
  • Saturday 30 April - Alternative 80s Night in aid of the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal £10pp
Details for all the Mill's events can be found on its Facebook page or online at  www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk - some events have free entry with no need to book and some are ticketed, so do check online.

There is also regular street food at the Mill this month, as follows:
  • Tuesday 5 April - The Wood Oven
  • Every Thursday - The Flavour Trailer
  • Friday 8 and 22 April - Santina's Pizza
  • Saturday 30 April - The Flavour Trailer
All the details for the street food vans can also be found online or on Facebook!
