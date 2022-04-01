Hundreds of trees planted in March to mark Queen’s Jubilee

Hundreds of trees were planted across West Northamptonshire in March as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Residents, community groups and parish councillors from Upton and St Crispin’s in Northampton planted over 400 trees across the weekend of 26- 27 March in St Crispin’s Park and Upton Country Park, with the help of the Land Trust and IdVerde.

Oak, Crab Apple, Birch and Rowan trees were among the sapling varieties planted, which were positioned to create thick tree canopies in future years. The parish council has also planted four mature cherry trees in each corner of Upton Square, which will be marked with special Jubilee plaques.

Cllr Nick Sturges-Alex, from Upton Parish Council, said: “We were keen to get involved in honouring the Queen’s reign and leaving something for future generations. Parish councils are at the heart of the community, and after the two years of Covid restrictions we’ve all endured, what better way to build back our sense of togetherness than by planting trees and getting out into nature.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the trees grow over many years and giving our residents something to look back on and cherish. We are thrilled to be part of the Queen’s Green Canopy and take a small place in the history of a once in a lifetime event.”

Several scout groups from across Daventry have also been busy planting trees at Daventry Country Park and on the 20 March, to mark the Jubilee, they created an avenue of 24 cherry trees leading to the existing orchards.

The avenue is just part of the planting work undertaken at the park by the scouts, who have already planted almost 300 trees, including Hawthorn, Hazel and Silver Birch, and 4000 spring bulbs during their monthly volunteering sessions, with the support of the park ranger and the Friends of Daventry Country Park.

Commemorative oak trees have also been planted at the Northampton Army Reserve Centre by the 103rd Battalion of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and at Abington Park by the Friends of the Park, while the wellbeing garden at St Crispin’s Retirement Village now has 12 new trees to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.

Cllr Pinder Chauhan, who is heading up the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “It's fantastic that so many community groups, organisations, businesses and residents have given their time and contributed to marking the very special occasion of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, while also enhancing the natural environment of West Northamptonshire.

“The next tree planting season starts in October 2022, so there is still time to make the Queen’s Green Canopy even bigger during the jubilee year and add to the thousands of trees already planted across the country.”

Anyone planting trees can pin their location, along with a photo and their name on the Queen’s Green Canopy interactive map, which provides a permanent digital record of the Jubilee tree planting projects.

More information about the Queen’s Green Canopy and the Platinum Jubilee events planned to take place in West Northamptonshire across the 2 – 5 June bank holiday weekend can be found on the council’s website.