NN12

>

News

>

Local News Towcester Farmers Market Expansion Author: Nick Holder Published: 4th April 2022 08:05 The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 8th April 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and will be the biggest to date. The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 8th April 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and will be the biggest to date.

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 8th April 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and will be the biggest to date.



This month sees the arrival of 4 new stalls, with a fudge seller, a florist, a book seller, and a stall selling dog treats, all joining the market for the first time.



This means there are 21 stalls expected this month, and while we have lost our catering business, there will be plenty of product variety on offer to interest our customers at our expanding artisan market.



The recycle business, The Green Machine, will be there, so don't forget suitable containers to refill with their wide range of products.



For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.



Although there are no longer Covid specific restrictions in place, we still ask visitor to observe sensible precautions, and respect other peoples actions and choices with regards to any Covid measures.



For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 8th April 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and will be the biggest to date.This month sees the arrival of 4 new stalls, with a fudge seller, a florist, a book seller, and a stall selling dog treats, all joining the market for the first time.This means there are 21 stalls expected this month, and while we have lost our catering business, there will be plenty of product variety on offer to interest our customers at our expanding artisan market.The recycle business, The Green Machine, will be there, so don't forget suitable containers to refill with their wide range of products.For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.Although there are no longer Covid specific restrictions in place, we still ask visitor to observe sensible precautions, and respect other peoples actions and choices with regards to any Covid measures.For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.