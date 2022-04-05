Celebrate Easter at Whittlebury Park

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 5th April 2022 10:29

Whittlebury Park hotel and spa resort located in the picturesque Northamptonshire countryside is offering discounted rates throughout April on many of its most popular stay packages, as well as a limited-edition Easter Sunday lunch menu.

The four-star hotel is offering seven of its packages at reduced rates including its ‘One Night, 18 Holes Golf Getaway’, with prices starting from just £109 per person throughout April. Other packages with reduced rates include the ‘Peaceful Retreat Spa Stay’, with prices from just £119 per person, and ‘Dinner, Bed & Breakfast’ with prices from just £123 per person. From April 1 until April 17 2022, children under 12-years-old can stay for free at Whittlebury Park and dine for free too.

The multi-award-winning hotel is also introducing a special Easter Sunday carvery lunch menu in the Atrium Bistro, which offers guests unrivalled views across the resort’s 36-hole championship golf course. The menu includes slow roast rump of beef or roast turkey crown with thyme and garlic roast potatoes and maple glazed Chantenay carrots tossed with sugar snap peas, as well as vegan and vegetarian options including courgette, spring onion and wild mushroom charlotte with torched asparagus spears and a pine nut and carrot top dressing.

For even more treats this Easter, Whittlebury Park is introducing a Chocolate Afternoon Tea, available from April 1 until June 12, which includes delicacies such as a dark chocolate and salted caramel brownie, warm chocolate scones with raspberry jam and clotted cream, and an orange and chocolate madeleine.

The Chocolate Afternoon Tea adds to the hotel’s sumptuous range of afternoon teas which include a Cream Tea, Traditional Afternoon Tea, and Plant Based Afternoon Tea. The teas feature delicious home-baked scones and finger sandwiches which are freshly prepared by in-house chefs. It is the perfect way to spend quality time with friends and family across the long weekend and can be made extra special by adding a glass of Champagne.

Whittlebury Park’s central location means there is lots for guests to do throughout their stay. The world-renowned Silverstone Circuit is just a nine-minute drive from the hotel, the iconic Warwick Castle is less than 50-minutes’ drive away, and the more than 160 boutiques that make up Bicester Village – a luxury shopping hotspot - are a 30-minute drive from Whittlebury Park. There is also lots to keep little ones occupied within the hotel too, with swim times for children extended throughout the first two weeks of April.

The resort, which is also home to a luxurious spa and multiple restaurants including fine-dining restaurant, Murrays, is just a 10-minute drive from the M1, only one hour away from London and on the doorstep of Stowe, Oxford and Stratford-upon-Avon. It makes an Easter stay at Whittlebury Park a convenient and accessible break.

For more information about Easter at Whittlebury Park visit https://www.whittlebury.com/leisure/easter.

