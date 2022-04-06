Anti-Poverty Strategy to be considered by Cabinet

West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet is set to consider whether to adopt a draft Anti-Poverty Strategy at its meeting next week.

The strategy, which will be considered by members at their meeting on Tuesday (12 April 2022), is designed to tackle poverty and deprivation and is particularly important in the context of current financial pressures facing households.

It would also form part of the council’s bold new approach to improve social, environmental and economic sustainability, which will help protect communities for future generations.

Cllr Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Wellbeing and Health Integration, said:



“We are all facing incredible pressure from the effects of inflation, which is pushing up the cost of living on so many fronts.

“The COVID pandemic has also played a huge part, damaging the economy and forcing people out of work.

“It means everything costs more, including the cost of our services, and it’s extremely important that we look to help those who are most affected.

“Our approach is summed up in three overarching priorities, which are in turn built on some key principles aimed at helping people to live the best life possible.”

The strategy identified ten underlying principles recognising that people need:

The best start in life

Access to the best available education and learning

Opportunity to be fit, well and independent

Employment that keeps them and their families out of poverty

Housing that is affordable, safe and sustainable in places which are clean and green

To feel safe in their homes and when out and about

Connected to their families and friends

The chance for a fresh start when things go wrong

Access to health and social care when they need it

To be accepted and valued simply for who they are.

In order to provide these opportunities for people, it will be necessary for the council to work with a range of partners.

The three governing principles behind this approach are:

Supporting people who are struggling in poverty now

Preventing people falling into poverty in the first place

Influencing the Government and other national organisations to get the best deal for the people of West Northamptonshire.

The strategy has been developed with cross-party support and its aims include improving health and wellbeing, increasing average household income, reducing reliance on benefits, lowering the cost of rented and social housing, improving outcomes for young people and tackling fuel poverty.

The full Cabinet report and the draft strategy are both available to view on the council’s website. Agenda for Cabinet on Tuesday 12th April 2022, 6.00 pm - West Northamptonshire Council (moderngov.co.uk)

