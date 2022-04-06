Drop-in COVID-19 vaccination sessions now open for spring boosters in Northamptonshire for those eligible

Author: NHS Trust Published: 6th April 2022 14:44

On a mission to vaccinate as many eligible people against COVID-19 as possible, local drop-in clinics across Northamptonshire are now open for spring boosters, where no prior booking is necessary.

In March, those invited for a spring booster were able to start getting their top-up jabs by appointment only. Now, anyone who is eligible can visit a local drop-in site and ‘grab a jab’ without having to book an appointment.

Those eligible for a spring booster include adults aged 75 or over, adults that live in care homes for older adults and individuals aged 12 years and over who have weakened immune systems. To be eligible you must have had your last dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least three months ago, though it is recommended that you wait around six months from a previous booster dose for the spring booster to be most effective.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said: “The number of eligible people that have come forward so far for their spring booster has been really heartening. We have so far delivered over 14,000 spring boosters to the people of Northamptonshire, protecting the most vulnerable who are at a higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

“Walk-ins now being available for spring boosters, as well as first, second doses and first boosters for younger age groups, makes it even easier and convenient for people to get their jabs and stay protected.

“We know immunity to COVID-19 wanes over time so having your vaccines is absolutely vital to maintain a higher level of protection.

“Restrictions may have been lifted but there is still plenty of COVID-19 circulating around. Cases are high in the county so we need to do everything we can to protect ourselves and others and that means getting our jabs as soon as possible. “

Those eligible for spring boosters can get their vaccinations by walking-in or by booking an appointment at a site convenient for them across the county – including in Corby, Towcester, Brackley, Kettering, Wellingborough and Northampton.

Thousands of bookable appointments and several drop-in clinics also continue to be open for anyone aged 12 years old and over for first and second doses, first boosters for those aged 16 years of age and over, and third primary doses for those eligible.

For all the latest links to bookings and local drop-in sessions visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.

Parents can now book vaccinations for their children aged 5 to 11 in Northamptonshire

On Monday (4 April), COVID-19 vaccinations began for children aged 5-11 across a number of participating vaccination sites across the county.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommends that children aged five to 11 should be offered special paediatric (child) doses of the vaccine to boost immunity and increase their protection against future waves of COVID-19.

Some local GP services are also offering jabs to this age group, and participating GP practices will be in touch with parents and guardians to offer appointments.

To book an appointment for your child and for more information visit www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination or call 119. Drop-in sessions are not currently available in Northamptonshire for children aged 5 to 11.

Chris Pallot said “The vaccinations not only protect your children from serious illness from COVID-19, they also help to protect those they come in to contact with. We recognise that some parents might be hesitant and that is totally understandable. Our extremely approachable teams at our vaccination sites are always happy to help, we want to support parents to help them make an informed decision.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.