Whittlebury Park wows event planners at Corporate Organisers Day

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 9th April 2022 10:08

Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort wowed event planners with a day of fun-filled activities showcasing its capacity to host corporate events and incentives. Corporate Organisers Day, which took place on March 29 2022, highlighted the Northamptonshire-based hotel’s extensive meeting and event space, as well as opportunities to hire its 36-hole championship golf course, luxurious spa, and hundreds of acres of outdoor space.

The day began with breakfast and a relaxing breath workshop, before the competition got into full swing and guests split into teams to take on the Tablet Treasure Hunt. Guests searched the four-star resort for ‘hotspots’ that allowed them to win points by answering questions and solving puzzles. To become Tablet Treasure Hunt champions, guests also had to take part in an escape room, a Bear Grylls-style challenge complete with edible creepy crawlies, and a task based upon the nail-biting TV game show The Cube. Guests then took on the hugely popular Crystal Amazed to compete for crystals in challenges that tested logic, co-ordination, balance and teamwork skills.

After an action-packed morning, guests enjoyed lunch in the hotel’s Atrium Bistro which boasts stunning views over the resort’s championship golf course. Elite Magician, David Penn, a British Magic Champion and former Britain’s Got Talent contestant, kept guests enthralled as they enjoyed a delicious buffet lunch. Guests then had the opportunity to experience either Whittlebury Spa or nine holes of golf on the resort’s STRI and USGA accredited greens.

Whittlebury Park, one of the largest independent, multi-award-winning hotels in the country, offers over 100 unique experiences, in flexible and tailored packages, within facilities which can cater for up to 3,000 people. It holds an AIM GOLD accreditation, the meetings industry’s highest recognised mark of excellence, from the Meetings Industry Association.

