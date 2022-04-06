A5 Rangers first club time trial of 22
|Author: Chris Brown
|Published: 9th April 2022 08:28
The A5 Rangers Towcester held their first Club Time Trial of this year’s season on Wednesday 6 April 2022. The first one is always a five mile TT to start getting warmed up for the rest of the season.
Only four hardy souls braved the wind, rain and cold to see their form is after the winter lay off.
Their times are listed below and although not too shabby there is room for improvement.
1st Pete Trotman at 15 minutes and 25 seconds
2nd Ashley Gardner at 15 minutes and 49 seconds
3rd Murray Kirton at 18 minutes and 38 seconds
4th Kyle Kirton at 28 minutes and 43 seconds
The Club TT’s take place every Wednesday evening and the schedule for the season is listed on aboutmyarea and the A5 Rangers TT Facebook page, everybody welcome.
Any enquiries or queries email chrisbrown42@lineone.net
Comments
