Local MP Dame Andrea Leadsom to lead sponsored walk in aid of Cotton's Farmhouse

Author: Harry Ward - Conservative Published: 11th April 2022 09:06
Dame Andrea to be joined by Lord and Lady Northampton, and Local Council cabinet members

 

Local MP Dame Andrea Leadsom is hosting a sponsored walk in aid of Cotton’s Farmhouse on Thursday 14th April 2022.

 

Alongside Lord and Lady Northampton, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet members and other local supporters, the group will walk 6.5 miles around Castle Ashby with a target of £5000 to be donated to the Cotton’s Farmhouse Caring and Sharing Trust. 

 

The charity has been working with people with people with learning disabilities, their families, carers, and care professionals for over 35 years.

 

Dame Andrea Leadsom, MP for South Northamptonshire said: “I have supported Cotton’s Farmhouse for many years, and have seen at first hand, the life changing work they do in the local community. During the pandemic, they kept vital services going for their clients, and our fundraising goal will help to keep these services running. 

 

I am really pleased that so many people will be joining us on the walk and hope that many more will also come along.”

 

If you would like to attend the walk please contact Andrea on andrea.leadsom.mp@parliament.uk. You can donate via the JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cottons-farmhouse-charity-walk

