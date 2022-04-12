There's still time to subscribe to garden waste service

More than 55,000 households have signed-up to West Northamptonshire Council’s garden waste subscription service for the forthcoming year.

And residents who are yet to sign-up are being reminded that it is not too late to do so. The annual subscription charge for the fortnightly service to April 2023 is £42 per bin, and this can be paid via debit or credit card at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/gardenwaste

Those who are unable to get online can subscribe to the service by phoning the council on 0300 126 7000.

Collection crews have a record of which households have subscribed for the service as they make their rounds, so residents will be able to put their bin out on their next collection day as soon as they have paid, without the need to wait for their sticker to arrive.

The garden waste subscription service has been running successfully in the Northampton and Daventry areas for some time, but is new to the South Northants area, where more than 16,500 homes have subscribed to the new service to date.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Highways, Transport and Waste on West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We have been pleased with the response to the garden waste subscription service so far, but while the new subscription period launched on Monday, it’s important to remember that it’s not too late to sign-up.

“Due to the large demand, there are times when the website and phone lines can be busy, and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause people. However we would ask anyone who experiences difficulties paying their subscription online to please be patient and try again later.

“If you can’t access the internet or don’t feel confident to do so then you can always phone us on our main number or pop along to our offices, where we’ll be happy to guide you through the process.”

People who do not wish to sign up to the service have the option of home composting, with the chance to buy a discounted composter bin for £10 atgetcomposting.com Residents can also recycle garden waste at any of the Council’s household waste recycling centres.

Residents who would like the Council to remove their unused garden waste bin will be able to request this, and details of how to do this will be published later in the spring.

More information about the service, including a comprehensive list of FAQs, can be found at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/gardenwaste