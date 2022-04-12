The Reserve Buyers List: another chance to buy your dream home

Author: Craig Bees Published: 12th April 2022 10:22

Reserve your chance to buy ideal home

Many of you will know the disappointment when you find out your ideal home is already under offer or has been snapped up by someone else. Maybe the circumstances were out of your control or you took too long to put in a bid but, whatever the reason, we at Bartram & Co are here to help.

Because with our new Reserve Buyers List tool, you can now register your interest in a property and, if for some reason it does return to the market, you’ll be the first to know.

How it works: If you visit our properties at OnTheMarket.com you can now see a list of homes that recently went under offer with other buyers. If you have your eye on one particular property, you can register to join the priority list and, if it then comes back to the market, you’ll be one of the first to be contacted by the estate agent.

How to guide: after entering your search criteria onthemarket.com or the link through from www.bartramandco.co.uk a number of results will be displayed that meet your search terms. At the top of the page, you will then be presented with a Reserve Buyers List tab, displaying properties that recently went under offer. Simply enter your details to be notified if this property comes back to the market.

And, you never know, your ideal home could become a reality.

Landlords and lettings: as regular readers of this column may remember, we offer a managed service for landlords, especially important given the recent extra lettings legislation that affects all landlords.

We offer a proactive and professional service to our landlords/tenants and over the next few weeks I will be letting you know how this works, which I hope you find useful.

We are members of the National Approved Letting Scheme, a government recognised body solely concerned with regulating the industry. Landlords can instruct a NALS accredited agent knowing they are dealing with an audited firm who meet defined

standards of service and have in place the necessary insurances to protect clients’ money.

We are also members of the ‘Tenancy Deposit Scheme’, a government audited body which ensures that each tenancy is registered with the Department for Communities and Local Government and protects the deposit throughout the tenancy.

Our affiliation to The Property Redress Scheme shows that we have agreed to follow their Code of Practice for Residential Estate Agents, approved by the OFT under its Consumer Codes Approval Scheme.

Estate agents signing up to this Code of Practice are required to provide additional consumer protection that goes beyond that required by the law and they can be recognised by the joint PRS/OFT approved code logos which they display.

If you need any support or advice on this why not try our managed service where all of this legislation is dealt with for you? Contact Vanessa Marriott or Craig Bees on (01327) 359164. We look forward to hearing from you.

Monthly draw : still time to enter our April draw and your chance to win a case of Italian wines (red/whites/mixed).



How To Enter : every valuation and instruction for sale or rental in April (closing date is Wednesday April 27) will be entered, the winners being notified by e-mail.

So, if you’re thinking of selling or letting your property and want to win this great prize call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team.

Until next time.

Craig Bees

