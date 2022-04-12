  • Bookmark this page

Drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics open for all children aged five to 11 in Northamptonshire this week

Author: NHS Trust Published: 12th April 2022 12:29

Selected COVID-19 vaccination sites across the county are now offering drop-in sessions for all children aged five to 11, where no prior booking is necessary. 

As well as being able to book an appointment by visiting www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination or calling 119, parents and guardians can now bring their children along to a local drop-in session and grab a jab over the Easter holidays.  

Drop-in sessions are being offered this week at the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park, Whitefields Surgery on Hunsbury Hill Road in Northampton and Towcestrians Sports Club on Greens Norton Road in Towcester. Full details can be found online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine and more sites are being added daily.  

This is in addition to many more sites which continue to offer the vaccination by appointment. 

This follows on from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s (JCVI) recommendation that five- to 11-year-olds be offered the COVID-19 vaccination, to boost immunity and increase their protection against any future waves of coronavirus. 

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said: 

“We are delighted that so many local clinics are now opening their doors for drop-ins for five- to 11-year-olds during the Easter holidays, making it even easier for parents to get their children protected against COVID-19 if they prefer not to have to book an appointment. 

“Getting your child vaccinated will help protect them from the worst effects of COVID, as well as reducing the risk to those around them. COVID-19 is still very much active in the county and our best route to normality is to get vaccinated, whether that’s yourself or your child.” 

“I understand there will be concerns from some parents and guardians about getting their child vaccinated, this is completely your decision. We want to protect children and their families and support parents to make an informed choice. You can speak to any of our vaccination staff, they are always happy to have a conversation.  

“We aim to make these sessions as child friendly and fun as possible. It really is just a pinch that could make a huge difference in protecting your child and others they come into contact with.” 

Healthy children aged five to 11 are offered two paediatric (child) doses of the vaccine, with at least 12 weeks between doses. A paediatric dose is smaller than doses given to those aged 12 and over.  

If a child has had COVID-19 they will still get extra protection from the vaccine, but they will need to wait 12 weeks before getting vaccinated.  

Those aged five to 11 years old who are more at risk from the virus can already get two paediatric doses, eight weeks apart, and the NHS should be in touch with parents and guardians to arrange this.  

Thousands of bookable appointments and several drop-in clinics also continue to be open for anyone aged 12 years old and over for first and second doses, boosters (including spring boosters if eligible) for those aged 16 years of age and over and third primary doses for those eligible. Visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine for all the latest details.

