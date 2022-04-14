Recycling centre reopens following refurb

The new operators of Farthinghoe’s popular reuse and recycling centre say they are thrilled with the welcome they have received from the local community.

Lorna Hall and Nick Rodwell, of Ace Reuse Recycling Ltd, took over the running of the facility in mid-March, following its refurbishment by West Northamptonshire Council.

The pair come to Farthinghoe having been successfully rescuing and processing reusable items from Northamptonshire’s Household Waste Recycling Centres for the last 12 years, and say they want to maintain the centre’s community atmosphere.

Lorna said: “One of the first things I learnt following the reopening is how much of a community space this is. Everyone has been so welcoming and pleased that it has reopened. We want to continue that feeling of community and inclusivity, and welcome all people.

“The site is teeming with wildlife thanks to the nature reserve. It’s a unique spot really, unlike any other recycling centre, so while we have plans to make improvements, such as a new compactor to improve cardboard recycling efficiency, we want the centre to continue to have the same feel it has always had.”

Lorna and Nick are working with Grow Wild Outreach, a not-for-profit community interest company that supports people with disabilities and mental health challenges to connect with environmental and conservation activities.

“We will be supporting Grow Wild through profits made in the reuse shop on site, so we would like to thank everyone for their kind donations so far – it’s really been wonderful,” said Lorna.

“We will also support Grow Wild by offering traineeships and volunteering opportunities on site. We will be employing a sub-contractor to service repair appliances on site, and we also are hoping to offer an apprenticeship this year.”

The facility, off the A422 Banbury Road, between Brackley and Middleton Cheney, operates five days a week in line with other household waste and recycling centres across the county, closing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Open from 9am to 5pm, the site will continue to accept the same range of materials for recycling and reuse as previously.

New Facebook and Instagram pages have also been launched to help promote the centre.

“It’s important to reuse items wherever possible, as it create less waste being sent for recycling or to landfill, said Lorna.

“It also offers affordable items to people with different budgets. The way we consume goods and products has to change, and we need to think more about how we manage our waste.

“Nick and I have been in this industry for years, so you’d think we’d have seen it all by now, but we still get the odd surprise at what people throw away!”

Councillor Phil Larratt, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Highways, Transport and Waste on West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We’re delighted this excellent facility has re-opened and to hear the way the new operators have been welcomed by the local community. I’m sure they will do a fantastic job of running the centre.”