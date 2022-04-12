NN12

Local News Easter at the Mill Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 12th April 2022 22:20 Come and enjoy Easter at Towcester Mill Brewery! Come and enjoy Easter at Towcester Mill Brewery!





The bar in the Malt Room will be open:



Maundy Thursday – 12pm-10pm

Good Friday – 12pm-11pm

Easter Saturday – 12pm-11pm

Easter Sunday – CLOSED

Bank Holiday Monday – CLOSED If you need an Easter gift or beer for the weekend then the shop will be open:



Maundy Thursday – 12pm-5pm

Good Friday – 12pm-5pm

Easter Saturday – 12pm-5pm

Easter Sunday – CLOSED

Bank Holiday Monday – CLOSED Come and enjoy Easter at Towcester Mill Brewery! The Tap Room is still under refurbishment but we are still OPEN! Although we will be closed Easter Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday the Mill has got some live music on tomorrow, Thursday 14 April 2022, as well as on Good Friday. The weather is looking nice and warm so pop in and sit either inside or outside!The bar in the Malt Room will be open:If you need an Easter gift or beer for the weekend then the shop will be open: