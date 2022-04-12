Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
Easter at the Mill
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 12th April 2022 22:20
Come and enjoy Easter at Towcester Mill Brewery!
Come and enjoy Easter at Towcester Mill Brewery! The Tap Room is still under refurbishment but we are still OPEN! Although we will be closed Easter Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday the Mill has got some live music on tomorrow, Thursday 14 April 2022, as well as on Good Friday. The weather is looking nice and warm so pop in and sit either inside or outside!
The bar in the Malt Room will be open:
- Maundy Thursday – 12pm-10pm
- Good Friday – 12pm-11pm
- Easter Saturday – 12pm-11pm
- Easter Sunday – CLOSED
- Bank Holiday Monday – CLOSED
Comments
