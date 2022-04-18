Towcester & District Angling Association Spring 22 update

Author: John Newman Published: 18th April 2022 09:25

To make Astwell Mill not just a good Tench fishery but a GREAT Tench fishery have taken another step forward.

Hundreds of glistening fish – from six inches to around the FOUR POUND mark – have just gone into Astwell top pond!

And they are a follow-up to a few hundred six-to-eight inch tincas added a bit over a year back.

AND also on Thursday, some quality carp – mirrors and commons – in the six to eight pound bracket, were added to Silver Lake!

(Just a few pics of the stockings are on the Club Waters Astwell Mill Photographs Page).

The latest Tench stocking was made possible by the incredible generosity of a member so impressed by the club's self-help attitude of late...that he donated £1,000 to help underwrite further progress.

The previous round of stockings (again Tench for Astwell and carp for Silverlake) were also part-assisted by donations: £500 from another member, and close to £1,000 in total from the owners of both waters...

Thank you those big hearted people!

And if anyone else feels like contributing, albeit on a smaller scale, please get in touch...

T&DAA has carried out thousands-of-pounds-worth of bank works over the past three years, with more to come including improvements to Silverlake's access track, the path around the lake, and some pegs.

Cost of physical works and weed treatments to date (Astwell and Silverlake) is being part covered by much appreciated grants now totalling £5,500 – £4,000 in 2017 and a just-won £1,500 – from the Environment Agency.

Thank you the EA.

That's rod licence money coming back to grassroots angling... and we're making good use of it!

And thank you the club's ticket-buying members whose money is making up the balance on the above improvements, and thanks too to the volunteers who've put in so much work.

Thank you everyone.

So far this spring we have already started adding blue dye (not cheap) to help reduce the amount of sunlight getting to the bottom, in a bid to reduce rooted weed growth.

Here's to a great future!

