The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Towcester Racecourse

TEWI Fashion Show

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 15th April 2022 11:28

Fancy a night out? Towcester Evening WI is holding a Fashion Show, in association with Rocks & Frocks, at Towcester Town Hall on Thursday April 28th 2022 at 7pm.

 

Tickets £6, includes a glass of wine.

 

Tickets £6, includes a glass of wine.

 

Contact details for tickets: towcesterwi@gmail.com

                         Sue 01327 350822

 

Tickets also available from the Rocks & Frocks shop on the high street.

