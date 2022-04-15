TEWI Fashion Show
|Author: Sue Hamilton
|Published: 15th April 2022 11:28
Fancy a night out? Towcester Evening WI is holding a Fashion Show, in association with Rocks & Frocks, at Towcester Town Hall on Thursday April 28th 2022 at 7pm.
Tickets £6, includes a glass of wine.
Contact details for tickets: towcesterwi@gmail.com
Sue 01327 350822
Tickets also available from the Rocks & Frocks shop on the high street.
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.