50th Anniversary of TEWI

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 16th April 2022 11:33

Featured are: Rector of Tove Benefice Revd Paula Challen, The Rt Hon. Dame Andrea Leadsom, Northamptonshire County Federation of WIs Vice Chair Chris Carr, Jane Cafe, a Towcester Evening WI member for 50 years, Dept. Lord Lieutenant Caroline Brocklehurst, Towcester Town Mayor Damian Reynolds, Northamptonshire County Federation of WIs Vice Chair Heather Smith and President Sue Hamilton.

Towcester Evening WI recently welcomed members from the Community to a celebratory lunch to celebrate its 50th Anniversary.

 

Photo by Carrie Wilkes/CO Photography and Design Ltd

