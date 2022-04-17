NN12

Local News Chart toppers to star on the Classic's biggest ever line up of live music Author: Deborah Tee Published: 17th April 2022 12:00



Sunday evening performances have been added to the traditional line-up on Friday and Saturday, giving The Classic its most wide-ranging and star-studded programme, ever.



The party at Silverstone will be kicked-off on Friday evening by festival favourites and renowned funk-fuelled party-starters The Cuban Brothers, before the timeless hits of Abba are brought to life by top tribute band, Bjorn Again.



It’s then chart-toppers all the way with Gabrielle and Sister Sledge after sunset on Saturday before top-selling country music duo, The Shires, and festival headliner, Rick Astley, bring The Classic to a rousing finale on Sunday. Entry to all the epic live music shows is included at no extra cost in the ticket price.



While the magic of motor racing from all the sport’s golden eras remains the heartbeat of The Classic, the award-winning event has always provided plenty of off-track entertainment to excite festival-goers of all ages. And even more so now it is being staged over a family-friendly Bank Holiday weekend.



Ensuring the evening shows cater for all generations and tastes, the impressive line-up of much-loved artists spans four decades of smash hits from the pinnacle of the UK charts.



“It’s an amazing bill of live music which really champions our new Bank Holiday fixture,” enthused Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events. “With so much on offer for all-comers, every year record numbers are choosing to spend the entire weekend at Silverstone. Now, with no rush to get home for Monday morning and the concerts extended to Sunday evening, we are expecting even more visitors to enjoy the full three-day, high-octane festival experience. It’s not to be missed.”



Providing exceptionally good value, all tickets for The Classic include access to the exceptional live music concerts, as well as both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstand seating, the newly announced Foodie Fest plus the vast majority of the the fabulous family entertainment and attractions on offer – all being enhanced for the Bank Holiday in 2022.



