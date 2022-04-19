Free specialist advice at the One Stop Shop for Northamptonshire’s residents

Free, independent, confidential and specialist legal advice is being offered to Northamptonshire’s residents by Community Law Service (Northampton and County).

If you would like to access information in the One Stop Shop, Community Law Service offers help with housing repossession and eviction, welfare benefits, debt, immigration, energy efficiency advice and fuel poverty.

Community Law Service (Northampton and County) is a registered charity and an independent specialist social welfare advice provider and holds the Law Society's LEXCEL quality mark demonstrating excellence in client care.

The free sessions started on April 4th 2022 and will run for the coming months.

The Community Law Service reception desk in the One Stop Shop is open between 9.30am - 12-30 pm Monday to Thursday. Some sessions must be pre booked in advance by calling 01604 621038 or visiting the reception at The Guildhall or Community Law Service office at 49-53 Hazelwood Road, Northampton. Residents can also receive advice by email, telephone, Zoom or a home visit. For more information visit Community Law Service or call 01604 621038.

The service is currently funded by:

North Northamptonshire Council

West Northamptonshire Council

Legal Aid Agency

Community Justice Fund

Money and Pensions Service

Northamptonshire Carers

British Gas Energy Trust

National Grid Warm Homes Fund

Self-funded Immigration Advice Service

The National Lottery Community Fund

