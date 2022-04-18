Mill opens new crowdfunded bar

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 19th April 2022 15:04

Towcester Mill Brewery officially opened its new bar on Monday 18 April 2022 following its recent Crowdfunding campaign to help 'Raise the Bar'.





The launch evening was open exclusively to the campaign's 130 supporters, who enjoyed a free celebratory pint on arrival as they got the first look at the newly refurbished bar area and layout.





"The feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive," said Towcester Mill Brewery's director, John Evans. "Everyone was delighted with how it looked and there seemed to be not only more space for the bar, but also more space in the room itself, so it is most definitely a win-win situation!"





The Tap Room's bar still has eight hand pumps, but the additional space means that the Mill can now offer a greater choice of drinks than before.





"We'll be adding additional beers and new ciders to the bar menu as time goes on," added John, "along with Belgian beers and gluten free and alcohol free options too. We feel that after the last two interrupted summers we are now raring to go for the first time since 2019 and that is so exciting for us as well as for all our customers. Whether you're here every week or just occasionally, please do pop in and take a look at what's changed; we're very hopeful that you'll be impressed!"





The Crowdfunding campaign, called 'Help Raise the Bar at Towcester Mill Brewery' ran across five weeks through February and March and raised over £10,300.



