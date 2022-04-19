Thousands of pupils allocated primary school places across West Northamptonshire – for September 2022

More than 4,595 reception places at primary school places have been allocated to pupils across West Northamptonshire today.

This year, 94.4 per cent of applicants secured a place at their first preference school, up slightly from 94.3 per cent in 2021 for the whole of Northamptonshire under Northants County Council.

While the number of families being offered a place at one of their preferred schools is 99.5 per cent, up from 98.9 per cent in 2021.

Cllr Fiona Baker, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for children, families, and education, said: “The first day at school is an exciting day for all families and an important milestone in everyone’s life. It’s been a difficult year for many which is why I’m particularly glad we are still able to show consistent improvements meaning more families get their first choice."

Parents/carers who applied for their primary school place online and within the deadline are able to check their school offer on the council's website today at https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/primary-school-offers-2022.

Additionally, the number of pupils obtaining their first preference for junior school (Year 3) places was 95.2 per cent (99.5 per cent last year).

For those who were not successful in gaining a place at their preferred school, parents have the right to appeal through the independent admission appeals process.

The next round of primary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in May.