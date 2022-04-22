NN12

News

Local News Covid 19 update for Northants Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 22nd April 2022 19:41



As we return to workplaces and schools after the Easter break its vitally important to remember the basics of good hygiene as we learn to live safely with COVID-19.

Following these rules will help protect you and others too from COVID-19 as well as many other common infections.



Coughing and sneezing increase the number of particles released by a person as well as the distance those particles travel and the time they stay in the air. An infected person who coughs or sneezes without covering their mouth or nose significantly increases the risk of infecting others around them. Covering nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing reduces the spread of particles carrying a virus.



So cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough using a disposable tissue

Dispose of the used tissue in a bin as soon as you can and wash your hands thoroughly or use a hand sanitiser

If you don’t have a tissue sneeze or cough into the crook of your elbow not into your hand



Sanitising your hands is a good temporary measure after coughing or sneezing but should only be used as a short term alternative to thoroughly washing your hands.

Washing your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds kills most germs, including those responsible for sickness bugs like norovirus which aren’t killed by sanitiser. How to wash your hands - NHS (www.nhs.uk)





It’s also important to acknowledge the vitally important role that COVID-19 vaccination programme plays in enabling us to live safely with COVID-19.



Next week is World Immunisation Week which this year has the theme of ‘Long Life for all’. This acknowledges the vital role vaccinations play in making it possible for us to follow our dreams, protect loved ones, and live a long, healthy life.



Vaccines have been saving lives since 1796 when the first Smallpox immunization was given. For the first time, it gave everyone a chance and thanks to hundreds of vaccines which have followed since billions of people have lived longer lives across two and a quarter centuries.



Vaccines worth isn't just measured in doses given, but in lives prolonged, which we have seen for ourselves since the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.



So a huge thank you to all who have been part of the programme in Northamptonshire, giving thousands of vaccinations across the county, as well as those who have taken up the offer of vaccines and continue to do so when eligible.



nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119 The COVID-19 vaccine can be accessed online ator by calling 119 You can also visit selected local drop-in services: Local drop-in services