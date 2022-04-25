  • Bookmark this page

Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

A5 Rangers time trial

Author: Chris Brown Published: 25th April 2022 09:08

A great turn out so early in the season for the weekly A5 Rangers Towcester Cycling Club Time Trial. The weather was fabulous, the sun shone and the wind held off allowing for some reasonably quick times.

 

Twelve people turned out with ages ranging from 14 right up to 81 and everywhere in between. The clear winner was 20 year old Jack Pinchin in a time of 12 minutes and 28 seconds with Pete Trotman a superb second on the basis he is a lot, and I mean a lot, older than Jack with a time of 13 minutes 39 seconds. Third spot was taken by the youngest racer Mirek Rokita at 15 minutes and 34 seconds. And he is only going to get faster. Our sole lady rider, Jacqui Brown, doing her first ever Time Trial, did a highly commendable 19 minutes and 39 seconds. Well done everybody and a big thanks to our Time Keeper Janet Cafe and our Marshal, Agnieszka Rokita.

 

Please feel free to come and join us on any Wednesday evening to race or marshal, you’ll be made very welcome. The schedule is on our FaceBook pages “A5 Rangers Towcester” or “A5 Rangers Cycling Club” or send an e mail to me at chrisbrown42@lineone.net or murraykirton@aol.com

Comments

