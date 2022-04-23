Get your tickets for the Big Jubilee Lunch celebration

Free tickets are now available for the Big Jubilee Lunch event taking place in the grounds of the historic Delapré Abbey in Northampton on Sunday, 5 June 2022 from 11am – 4pm.

The Big Lunch is the perfect chance for residents from across West Northamptonshire to come together and celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, while enjoying a range of live music, performances, activities and stalls, along with a traditional English picnic.

A brass band, the Step-By-Step Dance School and a host of other performers from across West Northamptonshire will take to the stage during the event, while the Jubilee Pageant taking place in London is set to be broadcast live on a big screen.

Audiences will also be entertained by The Masque Theatre and Living History re-enactment group who are set to give performances in the gardens of the abbey, plus the ever-popular Silent Disco will add to the party atmosphere!

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet member for Housing, Leisure and Culture, said: “We’re inviting residents from across West Northamptonshire to join us in celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, by sharing friendship, food and fun at one of the area’s most majestic destinations.

“We’re delighted to be working with Delapré Abbey, the Royal & Derngate and Stageright Productions to deliver this event, which is set to be a great experience for people of all ages, so please make sure you get your free tickets as soon as possible so you can be part of this historic day.”

Anyone looking for a souvenir from the day can browse a selection of unique hand-made items on sale in the Vintage Guru Craft Makers Market, plus a variety of food and drink stalls will be on site, along with the award-winning Orangery Café, for those who don’t want to bring their own picnic.

Richard Clinton, Chief Executive of Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, said: “We’re delighted to host The Big Lunch here at the Abbey, bringing together communities and partners from across West Northamptonshire for a truly memorable celebration.”

Tickets are available from the Royal & Derngate. Entry is free but by ticket only.

https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/big-lunch-at-delapre/

More information about the Big Lunch will be shared on social media @WestNorthants and @DelapreAbbey over the coming weeks.

A countywide pageant is also set to parade through the streets of Northampton Town Centre on Saturday, 4 June at 11am, with representatives from the military, emergency services, youth and community groups.