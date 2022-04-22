Fresh round of Community Grants opens this month in West Northamptonshire

Local community and voluntary groups who deliver important services in West Northamptonshire have another chance to apply for grants of up to £15,000.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has announced a fresh round of Community Funding Grants opened for applications on Friday, 22 April 2022.

Applications for this round of funding should be submitted no later than Sunday, 15 May.

Councillor David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement, and regulatory services, said: “There’s so much community spirit and good will in West Northamptonshire, people are willing to reach out and help those most in need.

“Community and voluntary groups are small, highly connected and can react quickly to specific needs. They are an important partner and I’m really looking forward to see the creative ways they’ve come up with to support the council’s corporate plan priorities."

The grant scheme is open to community and voluntary sector organisations, registered charities and not-for-profit organisations, for projects that support one or more of the council’s corporate plan priorities.

The six corporate plan priorities are:

Green and clean: environment and wellbeing

Improved life chances: health, social care and families

Connected communities: transport and connectivity

Thriving villages and towns: place shaping and homes

Economic development: growth and prosperity

Robust resource management: transparency and financial probity

You can find out more about the criteria and who can apply for a grant on the WNC website and in the council’s Community Funding Grant Policy - https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/community-safety-and-emergencies/community-funding-grant-policy

https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/community-safety-and-emergencies/community-funding-grants . If you are interested in applying for a Community Funding Grant, you will need to complete an Expression Of Interest Form, which is available on the WNC website -

, or call Customer Services on 0300 126 7000. If you would like to speak to the Community Funding Officer Peter Worth message him via the council’s online contact form - https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/your-council/contact-us , or call Customer Services on 0300 126 7000.

Further rounds of Community Funding Grants of up to £5,000 will be announced in the summer, autumn, and winter. The dates can be found on the WNC website.