More than 5,000 care workers from across West Northamptonshire have benefited from a £600 thank you bonus scheme this spring

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has distributed the funding to a total of 207 care homes and community care providers which applied to receive the payments to pass on to their eligible staff members.

The bonus was offered in recognition of the dedication and hard work shown by all care workers during the ongoing pandemic and the recent winter months. So far providers have been awarded retention payments for 4,798 care workers and recruitment payments for 376 care workers across West Northamptonshire.

The offer was made to all care providers in West Northamptonshire delivering Care Quality Commission (CQC) Regulated Care Services, with 90 per cent of them coming forward. The remaining 10 per cent of providers who did not apply were contacted by WNC but did not respond. They have until Friday 29th April to come forward if they would still like to take advantage of the scheme.

The majority of care providers received their payments from the Council in early April and all providers which received the payment are responsible for passing on the taxable sum to their employees.

Cllr Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care & Public Health said:



"We are delighted that 90 percent of providers came forward for the £600 bonus payment in West Northamptonshire and we hope the money will go some way in showing our appreciation of the vital work carers do.

“It was hoped that the extra payment would also act as an incentive for care workers to keep going and remain in their jobs in CQC regulated settings over the winter, and for new starters to join the caring profession.

“The care sector does such a remarkable job in looking after our most vulnerable and the past two years, with rising demand and the challenges of the pandemic, has shown that they are absolutely invaluable to our communities.”