West Northamptonshire businesses congratulated on Queen’s Award for Enterprise

A West Northants business on the cutting edge of materials technology and a second providing parents with eco-friendly options, have both received a 2022 Queens Awards for Enterprise.

Diamond Hard Surfaces at Caswell Park just outside Towcester produces high performance, high endurance diamond-based engineering materials and coatings for the aerospace and electronics sector. They have received an award in the International Trade category.

Chris H Walker, CEO and Director, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for exceptional growth over a three-year period which has been significantly challenging given the background.

“We have put international trade at the heart of our business from its inception and are proud that our small team have built up a ‘blue chip’ customer base in over 20 countries."

An award in the Sustainable Development category was won by Bambino Mio in Brixworth, which is reducing single-use plastic waste through making reusable nappies the first choice for parents, through accessibility and education.

The award citation said Bambino Mio has grown from a local, family run initiative in 1997, to one that now employs 103 people, serves 50 countries and is “a truly industry-leading company."

Cllr Lizzy Bowen, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: “West Northants has a wonderfully strategic location, but as always it is the people that make it truly special.



"It’s businesses like these that drive our economy forward by providing salaries which are spent locally, and by employing nearby suppliers and services.

"But most of all they are a demonstration of what success looks like and can be a driver for others to achieve the same.

"I congratulate both companies, you are an asset to our area, and I am thrilled to see that both winners in the county were from West Northamptonshire."

Now in its 56th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the country, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen’s Awards Emblem for the next five years. The 2023 Awards will open for applications on 1 May 2022.