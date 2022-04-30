In a museum not far away...

One of the UK's finest collections of vintage Star Wars toys and original cinema posters is going on display at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery from Saturday, 30 April 2022.

‘May the Toys Be With You’ features toys and collectibles never exhibited before and is a celebration of the highly collectable vintage toy line and the iconic design work and art of the Star Wars movies.

For little kids and big kids alike, this is an unmissable opportunity to view rarely seen treasures such as the fantastical designs of X-Wing Fighters and lightsabers, which have fired imaginations and stamped their place on the cultural landscape.

Cllr Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “Star Wars is an enduring cultural phenomenon. The trilogy has stood the test of time and continues to capture the imagination of children and adults alike.

“The exhibition has already broken visitor attendance records at a host of museums around the country and we’re very excited to be bringing it to Northampton. We anticipate that it will be one of the most popular exhibitions at the museum since its reopening.”

When the movie Star Wars broke box office records in 1977, no one could have predicted that the merchandising would go on to earn even more than the film itself. From 1977 to 1985 an estimated 300 million action figures were sold, allowing children to re-enact the adventures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo.

Collection owner and exhibition curator Matt Fox said: “A wise man once said, ‘collecting is a sickness and sharing it is the only cure’. If that’s true, then I’ve been infected with the Star Wars bug for nearly all of my life. I encountered the film as a wide-eyed five-year-old and purchased my first figure, Darth Vader, soon after.

“I’m very pleased and honoured to be able to share my collection at Northampton Museum this summer, it’s an amazing venue and the exhibition is going to be unmissable for fans of the movies!”

Matt Fox will be at the museum on Saturday, 30 April to mark the opening day of the exhibition by giving a talk on the untold story of how Star Wars was made, while sharing trivia and his collecting secrets.

‘Mint in the Box’ will take place from 3-4pm and tickets can be purchased from the Northampton Museum’s website.

More information about the exhibition and the accompanying programme of Star Wars events and activities can be found on the museum’s website and social media channels @NorthamptonMuseum (Facebook) @NorthamptonShoe (Twitter / Instagram)

May The Toys Be With You runs until 4 September 2022. Entry is free.